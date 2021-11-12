21 Christmas Dad Jokes That Are Sure To Sleigh

Dad jokes get a bad rap. Sure, they’re silly, completely corny and predictable, but they’re still sweet. They’re told with the best of intentions (i.e. to make you laugh), and while they might elicit a groan instead, they’re innocent at best. After all, have you ever heard of a mean Dad joke? Probably not. And with the holidays right around the corner, you can set up your partner with these Christmas Dad jokes that just might make you crack a smile.

While it’s often fathers who get stuck with the Dad joke label, really anyone can tell one. Younger kids in particular are notorious for telling totally obvious jokes, but at least with your kiddo, you feel compelled to laugh at the gag. But what exactly is a Dad joke? Well, a Dad joke is usually short, consisting of either a question and answer, (i.e. “If April showers bring May flowers, what do May flowers bring?" "Pilgrims”), with the answer being the punchline. Sometimes, the Dad joke is a one-liner that’s meant to be a fun pun, like, “I used to be addicted to the hokey pokey, but then I turned myself around.”

So if your father is feeling festive, give him the floor by telling all the Christmas Dad jokes he wants — and try to laugh at some of them. Consider it his present for the holidays.

1 For The Weather-Forecasting Father ljubaphoto/E+/Getty Images Q: Why is is always so cold during Christmas? A: Because it is Decembrrrrrrrr.

2 Frosty Has Been Hitting The Gym, FYI Q: What do you call a snowman with a six-pack? A: An abdominal snowman.

3 Because, You Know, Carrots Are Their Nose… Q: What did one snowman say to the other? A: Do you smell carrots?

4 Santa Likes To Make An Entrance Q: Why does Santa always enter through the chimney? A: Because it soots him.

5 They Might Be Itchy, Though Q: What are the best Christmas sweaters made from? A: Fleece Navidad.

6 Hoofprints Ornaments Are Popular This Year Q: What do reindeer hang on their Christmas trees? A: Hornaments.

7 Heated At A Nice And Toasty 350 Degrees Q: What does a gingerbread man use to keep his bed warm? A: A cookie sheet.

8 Ain’t That The Truth Q: What’s every parent’s favorite Christmas Carol? A: Silent Night.

9 Santa Likes Sugary Cereals mihailomilovanovic/E+/Getty Images Q: What does Santa eat for breakfast? A: Frosted Flakes.

10 Queen Bey Will Be So Proud Q: Who’s Santa’s favorite female pop star? A: Beyon-sleigh.

11 The Elves Check It Twice, Just In Case Q: How does Santa keep track of all the fireplaces he’s visited? A: He keeps a log.

12 Probably Picking Up A Chestnut Praline Latte Q: Where do Santa and his reindeers stop for coffee in between their journey? A: They go to Star-bucks.

13 International Holiday Flights Aren’t Cheap Q: What do you call a bankrupt Santa? A: Saint Nickel-less.

14 He Prefers One With An Indoor Pool Q: Where does Santa stay when he’s on a vacation? A: At a ho-ho-ho-tel.

15 It’s Where You Get The Most Interest, FYI Q: Where do Santa and all his helpers keep their money safely? A: At the snowbank.

16 He Uses A Jet Ski To Bring Them To All The Good Little Sharks Q: Who delivers Christmas presents to sharks? A: Santa Jaws.

17 Accurate AF. Q: What do you call the wrapping paper leftover from opening presents? A: A Christ-MESS.

18 TBH, It’s A Tight Squeeze Iuliia Bondar/Moment/Getty Images Q: What does Santa suffer from if he gets stuck in the chimney? A: Claustrophobia

19 A Singed Santa Is Never Good Q: What do you get if Santa goes down the chimney when a fire is lit? A: A Krisp Kringle.

20 Maybe It Has Something To Do With The Potatoes Q: Where is Santa's favorite place to deliver presents? A: It's Idaho-ho-ho.

21 And The Alphabet Starts With The Letter E Q: What do the little helpers of Santa learn when they first go to school? A: They learn the elf-abets.

At the end of the day, Dad jokes are a way for Pops to connect with their pack. So even if they’re obvious (or welp, annoying), just know that all they want to do is make you laugh with their Dad jokes. So give them a chance, and you never know, you just might be able to disguise your disgust with a slight smile and even a laugh, because sometimes a Christmas Dad joke can give you the holly jolly feels.