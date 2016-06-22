If You Have A Tilted Uterus, Check Out These 11 Sex Positions

It might not be until you hop onto an examination table for your annual exam that your gynecologist mentions you have a tilted uterus. While that might sound somewhat scary (because shouldn’t all your reproductive organs be in their proper place?), a tilted uterus really isn’t too much of a biggie — until it comes to intercourse, that is. So if you’re planning a big night of romance, these 11 sex positions will help (and not hurt) if you have a tilted uterus.

The inner female reproductive system is made up of the vagina, cervix, ovaries, fallopian tubes, and you guessed it, the uterus. “The uterus is a pear-shaped organ in the female pelvis that sits right under the bladder,” OB/GYN Dr. Laura Demosthenes, MD tells Romper in an email. “When a woman has a pelvic exam, her provider may mention something about the way her uterus sits in her pelvis.” If you get that news, though, just know that you’re not alone. “About 20% of women have a uterus that tilts backwards-and it is no big deal,” OB/GYN Dr. Mary Jane Minkin, MD tells Romper. “We call it a retroverted uteri, a uterus that tilts backwards.”

But backwards isn’t the only way your lady parts might be leaning. “About 80% of women have a uterus that tips forward or is anteverted,” says Dr. Demosthenes. If you’re wondering which is better, well, both are normal — and (woot), shouldn’t adversely affect fertility. “In general, a woman with a normal retroverted uterus should not have an increased chance of infertility, miscarriage or any other problem,” she says. “Once pregnant, both the anteverted and retroverted uteri will grow and perform exactly the same during childbirth.”

What can be affected is you and your partner’s positioning during sex, though. That’s because if your uterus tilts towards your pelvis, it can make penetration uncomfortable, or even downright painful, according to the International Society for Sexual Medicine. So to make sure that a good time is had by all, these are the positions you might want to try out next time you get slinky between the sheets.

1 Girl On Top Being on top of your partner is a good position as long as you control the depth of the penetration. “Woman on top can be a problem unless the woman leans forward towards the man’s chest/head,” advises OB/GYN Dr. Kim Langdon, MD. “But this is the position where the depth of penetration can be controlled.” So as long as you keep in mind what feels good (and what hurts), you should be good to go on top.

2 Modified Missionary Dr. Minkin told Women's Health that by tweaking missionary you can enjoy shallow penetration. Try to keep your legs straight and closer together to keep your guy from thrusting too hard. This will also ensure greater clitoral friction, leading to lots of pleasure.

3 Spooning Lena Mirisola/Image Source/Getty Images Spooning, which is like modified doggy style, is a good option if you have a tilted uterus. “Spooning can work if you find that you experience pain during sex in other positions,” says Dr. Langdon. Since you’re lying on your side, you can control the depth of penetration — and still feel like you’re cuddling.

4 Modified Doggie Style The goal of sex (apart from the obvious) is to feel pleasure and not pain… unless that’s what you’re into. (wink wink) Women with tilted uteruses should be somewhat cautious when it comes to doggy style, since the penetration and thrusting can be pretty intense. But if you keep your back arched and your butt elevated, it allows you to control the action.

5 Shower Sex If sexy time is a party of one, just hop into the shower and let loose. You can use the shower head to stimulate your clit, which can provide some intense orgasms. And if you’re feeling lonely, ask your partner to help soap you up.

6 Raised Hips Controlling the level of penetration is important for women with a tilted uterus. So if you raise your hips up (either by lifting them or supporting your butt and back with a pillow), you can have pain-free sex. And again, you can modify the intensity to suit your needs.

7 Modified Reverse Cowgirl Reverse Cowgirl works for a woman with a tilted uterus because you can control the depth of penetration. However, when slightly modified, this position might feel even better. Cosmopolitan recommended you modify by resting your torso on his legs in order to elevate your butt.

8 Oral Sex Again, it’s the level of penetration that can be the problem during sex. Giving (or getting) oral sex is not just a great way to get off, but it prevents you from having any penetration problems.

9 Hand Humping Davide Angelini / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images Mutual masturbation, anyone? As the name implies, you're rubbing up against your lover's hand, but you're taking pleasure into your own (metaphorically). You get to control the friction and pressure your partner applies to your clit, which will likely lead to an amazing O.

10 Magic Mountain Cosmopolitan reported that Magic Mountain is another variation on doggy designed to make sure you elevate your hips and butt, which is ideal for a gal with a tilted uterus. Stack as many pillows as you like (i.e. the mountain) and lean on them for balance.

11 Face-To-Face If you find out that you have a tilted uterus, it might offer an explanation as to why some sexy positions are more painful than others. While no positions are off-limits, just be aware of what feels good, what doesn’t, and continue to switch it up, which might make things even more exciting... and sexy.

Experts:

Dr. Laura Demosthenes, MD, an OB/GYN and Senior Medical Director with Babyscripts

Dr. Kim Langdon, MD, an OB/GYN

Dr. Kim Langdon, MD, an OB/GYN