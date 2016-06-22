If You Have A Tilted Uterus, Check Out These 11 Sex Positions

It might not be until you hop onto an examination table for your annual exam that your gynecologist mentions you have a tilted uterus. While that might sound somewhat scary (because shouldn’t all your reproductive organs be in their proper place?), a tilted uterus really isn’t too much of a biggie — until it comes to intercourse, that is. So if you’re planning a big night of romance, these 11 sex positions will help (and not hurt) if you have a tilted uterus.
The inner female reproductive system is made up of the vagina, cervix, ovaries, fallopian tubes, and you guessed it, the uterus. “The uterus is a pear-shaped organ in the female pelvis that sits right under the bladder,” OB/GYN Dr. Laura Demosthenes, MD tells Romper in an email. “When a woman has a pelvic exam, her provider may mention something about the way her uterus sits in her pelvis.” If you get that news, though, just know that you’re not alone. “About 20% of women have a uterus that tilts backwards-and it is no big deal,” OB/GYN Dr. Mary Jane Minkin, MD tells Romper. “We call it a retroverted uteri, a uterus that tilts backwards.”
But backwards isn’t the only way your lady parts might be leaning. “About 80% of women have a uterus that tips forward or is anteverted,” says Dr. Demosthenes. If you’re wondering which is better, well, both are normal — and (woot), shouldn’t adversely affect fertility. “In general, a woman with a normal retroverted uterus should not have an increased chance of infertility, miscarriage or any other problem,” she says. “Once pregnant, both the anteverted and retroverted uteri will grow and perform exactly the same during childbirth.”