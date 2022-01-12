Valentine's Day

You'll Feel Super Sexy In This Valentine's Day Lingerie

Valentine’s Day is synonymous with roses, chocolates, and little candy hearts, so much so that it’s easy to forget that the holiday is also about romance. If you plan on using Feb. 14 as an opportunity to bring some extra romance into your relationship, then you may want some new Valentine’s Day lingerie to help you turn up the heat. The right lingerie will have you feeling confident and sexy and your partner incapable of keeping their hands off you.

When it comes to lingerie, everyone has their own style. Maybe you feel best when you’re in something lacy that shows a lot of skin, or perhaps you want the exact opposite of that because you prefer more conservative pieces. Whatever it is that you like, there is certainly an appropriate piece of Valentine’s Day lingerie for you.

Romantic Valentine’s Day Lingerie

Got These & A Brain - Longline Triangle Bra
The Under Argument
Available in a wide range of cup and band sizes
Savage Not Sorry Lace Teddy
Savage x Fenty
Available in two colors and in sizes XS - 3X
Pleated Babydoll in Lipstick
Victoria's Secret
Available in two colors and in sizes XS - XXL
Auden Women's V-Neck Lace Bodysuit
Target
Available in sizes XS - XL
Pale Pink Tie Front Plunge Satin Teddy
Pretty Little Thing
Available in two colors and in sizes 0-12

Romantic lingerie pieces tend to walk the line between modest and sexy. Typically, they’ll show a bit of skin, but won’t be totally see-through (or have cut-outs). For romantic Valentine’s Day lingerie, look for something made with silk or lace and that leaves a little to the imagination. If it happens to come in red, pink, or black, then that’s even better.

Sexy Valentine’s Day Lingerie

Crystal Hearts Mesh Bodysuit | Skin-Tone
D.Bleu.Dazzled
Available in sizes S-XL and in several skin tone shades
Very Sexy Demi Teddy with Shine Straps & Garters in Red
Victoria's Secret
Available in two colors and in sizes XS - XL
Womens Unwrap Me Babydoll
Amazon
Available in sizes S - 4X
Yandy Memorizing Mosaic Teddy in Red
Yandy
Available in several colors and in sizes S/M and L/XL
Very Sexy Lace Plunge Crotchless Teddy in Very Fuschia
Victoria's Secret
Available in three colors and in sizes XS - XL

Sexy Valentine’s Day lingerie is meant to have your partner practically drooling at the mouth when they see you in it. It should show off your best assets and make you feel confident. There are a lot of different ways you can go, like with sheer babydoll dresses, see-through lace teddies, or something with open cups.

Valentine’s Day Lingerie Sets

Love, Vera Floral Rose Lace Bustier Set Black
Love, Vera
Available in sizes S - 4X (separate sizing for top and bottom)
Black Bow Renee Racerback Chemise and G-String Panties in Black
Nordstrom
Available in several colors and in sizes S-XL
klier Women Sexy Lingerie Set Lace Bra and Panty in Wine Red
Amazon
Available in several colors and in sizes S - XXL
Lace Bralette Lingerie Set
Nasty Gal
Available in sizes S - L
Black Embroidered Floral Lace 3-Piece Lingerie Set
Pretty Little Thing
Available in sizes XS - L

If you are a stickler for matching pieces (or you just like a good deal), then consider getting a lingerie set. Depending on your preference, you can get a matching bra and panty set, a babydoll or cami with matching panties, or possibly even something with all of the accessories included like stockings and a garter. The only downside to sets, though, is that you usually can’t mix sizes, so if you usually buy different size tops and bottoms, a set may not be the best option for you.

Modest Valentine’s Day Lingerie

Midnight Satin Chemise in Red
Yandy
Available in several colors and in sizes S-XL
Flora by Flora Nikrooz Stella Satin Venise Trim Nightgown in Bordeaux
Macy's
Available in several colors and in sizes S - XL
Black Bow Demure Chemise in Tango Red
Nordstrom
Available in five colors and in sizes S - XL
Auden Women's Square Neck Bodysuit in Teal
Target
Available in sizes XS - L
Very Sexy Velvet Long-Sleeve Teddy
Victoria's Secret
Available in sizes XS - XXL

Again, the most important thing about Valentine’s Day lingerie (or any lingerie, really) is that it makes you feel confident and sexy, so if you would prefer something with a little more fabric then that’s perfectly okay. There are plenty of pieces of lingerie that are both conservative and sexy, like long-sleeve bodysuits and silky babydoll dresses. Remember, all that matters is that you feel good about yourself.

Valentine’s Day Lingerie Accessories

Provoke Backseam Stockings
Anya Lust
Available in sizes 2, 3, and 4
Yandy Eyelash Lace Robe Set in Red
Yandy
Available in several colors and in sizes S/M or L/XL
Hanky Panky Lace Garter Belt
Nordstrom
Available in sizes S - L
Lace Eye Mask in Red
Yandy
Available in three colors
Pastease Red Glitter Heart Nipple Pasties
Amazon

You can take your Valentine’s Day lingerie to the next level by adding some accessories to your look. Depending on your style, consider some sexy stockings, a lacy robe, or even some heart-shaped pasties for a little extra fun. If nothing else, some red lipstick will surely do the trick.

There is no shortage of Valentine’s Day lingerie out there, and finding the right one for you is easy as long as you know your style and what makes you feel most comfortable. No matter what you end up choosing, there’s no doubt that your holiday will be full of romance this year.