It's that time of year again. Valentine's Day is quickly approaching, and while I can't say I've ever gotten super excited about the holiday, I do believe this year we need love in our lives more than ever. And while I'm fully aware of how trite that sounds in the midst of such unprecedented times, I'm sticking to it. This February, I'm looking forward to reading and sharing Valentine's Day quotes, sending cards to family and friends, and showering my kids with lots of hugs and kisses (and maybe a few chocolate kisses, too). If we've learned anything from the immense loss of life over the past year, it's the importance of the cherished people in our lives, and not taking anything or anyone for granted.

Whether it's a phone call, a social distanced meet-up, or a quick text or email, tell your friends and family you love them this Valentine's Day. If you need a little inspiration for your Valentine's message, I've gathered some really beautiful (and hilarious!) quotes about love by everyone from Dr. Seuss to Madonna. Sure, it's a silly holiday created to sell greeting cards, but it's also an excuse to spread a little extra love around. I am here for this, now more than ever.

Sentimental Valentine's Day Quotes

"Love recognizes no barriers. It jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination full of hope." — Maya Angelou

"Love is the whole thing. We are only the pieces." — Rumi

"If you live to be a hundred, I want to live to be a hundred minus one day so I never have to live without you." — A.A. Milne

"You know you're in love when you can't fall asleep, because reality is finally better than your dreams." — Dr. Seuss

"The best thing to hold onto in life is each other." — Audrey Hepburn

"To be brave is to love someone unconditionally without expecting anything in return." — Madonna

"The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched. They must be felt with the heart." — Helen Keller

"There is only one happiness in this life, to love and be loved." — George Sand

"i carry your heart with me (i carry it in my heart) i am never without it (anywhere i go you go, my dear; and whatever is done by only me is your doing, my darling) — E.E. Cummings

"I have found the one whom my soul loves." — Song of Solomon 3:4

Funny Valentine's Day Quotes