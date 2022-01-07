When you’re picking out what to wear on Valentine’s Day, your outfit of choice depends a lot on what your plans for the day are. Maybe you’re planning to keep it low key and celebrate at home this year, or you're heading out to a romantic dinner with your sweetheart — either way, you need a great Valentine’s Day outfit that will help you feel confident, gorgeous, and even glamorous on the holiday. After all, February 14 is all about love, so you should absolutely love what you’re wearing that day.

Sure, a red and pink graphic tee with a heart on it and some cozy leggings is totally acceptable and festive, but what should you wear when you want to step up your look just a little bit? That’s exactly where this list filled with Valentine’s Day outfit inspiration comes in. It's filled with options that are great for a variety of styles, sizes, and budgets. Perhaps you want a look that is flirty and romantic with black lace details and a daring hemline, or maybe you want to wear something classic like a stunning red wrap dress and a camel-colored trench coat. From sexy to sweet, there are plenty of Valentine’s Day outfit ideas here to suit most every taste.

Valentine’s Day Tops & Blouses

Get cozy in a bright pink cable knit sweater, don a slinky camisole with sequins, or pick a flirty top with flutter sleeves to wear as the topper for your Valentine’s Day outfit this year. Whether you want to be more buttoned up or let loose a little, there are a variety of styles, shapes, and sizes to choose from.

Valentine’s Day Dresses

From a sparkling pink blush party dress embellished with sequins to a classic red wrap dress with a universally flattering shape, and even a cute sweater dress, there are so many adorable Valentine’s Day dresses to choose from. Upgrade your usual LBD with embroidered florals for the occasion or stun your date with a slinky midi body con dress that hugs every single curve.

Valentine’s Day Bottoms

Style your two-piece Valentine’s Day outfit with a pair of trendy trousers or some upscale leggings when you want a look that’s super stylish, but still functional. Pair a top of your choice with a flowing, romantic skirt or go daring with a faux leather miniskirt.

Valentine’s Outerwear

If there’s a chill in the air on February 14, these jackets and coats are a fabulous way to top off any Valentine’s Day outfit. Whether you opt for a neutral moto jacket, a fun and fuzzy pink coat, or a glittery duster, there are plenty of great choices when it comes to Valentine’s Day outerwear.

Valentine’s Day Accessories

No matter which style of Valentine’s Day outfit you choose to wear, it can be fun to finish off your look with stylish accessories. Earrings shaped like candy hearts can add a pop of whimsy while a sparkly necklace can add a bit of pizzazz for a night out on the town. Tie on a fashionable floral head scarf or carry a heart-shaped bag when you want to amp up your look and stay in the Valentine’s theme.

With so much stylish inspiration to choose from, you’re sure to look fabulous this Valentine’s Day.