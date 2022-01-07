Shopping

Use these Valentine's Day outfit ideas as inspiration for your own look.
30 Valentine's Day 2022 Outfit Ideas

All you need is love… and a great outfit.

by Ashley Jones

When you’re picking out what to wear on Valentine’s Day, your outfit of choice depends a lot on what your plans for the day are. Maybe you’re planning to keep it low key and celebrate at home this year, or you're heading out to a romantic dinner with your sweetheart — either way, you need a great Valentine’s Day outfit that will help you feel confident, gorgeous, and even glamorous on the holiday. After all, February 14 is all about love, so you should absolutely love what you’re wearing that day.

Sure, a red and pink graphic tee with a heart on it and some cozy leggings is totally acceptable and festive, but what should you wear when you want to step up your look just a little bit? That’s exactly where this list filled with Valentine’s Day outfit inspiration comes in. It's filled with options that are great for a variety of styles, sizes, and budgets. Perhaps you want a look that is flirty and romantic with black lace details and a daring hemline, or maybe you want to wear something classic like a stunning red wrap dress and a camel-colored trench coat. From sexy to sweet, there are plenty of Valentine’s Day outfit ideas here to suit most every taste.

Valentine’s Day Tops & Blouses

Wine Red Sequin Tie-Strap Cami Top
Party Pick
Available in sizes XS-XL
Women's Turtleneck Cable Knit Pullover Sweater In Pink
A New Day
Available in sizes XS-XXL and plus sizes 1X-4X
Lydia Lace Top
Lucy Paris
Available in sizes XS-XL
Puff-Sleeved Velvet Buttondown
Pilcro
Available in sizes XXS-XL and petite XXS-XL
Cascading Ruffle Crewneck Peasant Top
LC Lauren Conrad
Available in sizes XS-XXL
Casual Ruffle Blouse In Red
Lilosy
Available in sizes XS-3XL

Get cozy in a bright pink cable knit sweater, don a slinky camisole with sequins, or pick a flirty top with flutter sleeves to wear as the topper for your Valentine’s Day outfit this year. Whether you want to be more buttoned up or let loose a little, there are a variety of styles, shapes, and sizes to choose from.

Valentine’s Day Dresses

Embellished Blouson Dress
Adrianna Papell
Available in sizes 0-14
Women's Floral Embroidery Mesh Tunic Dress
Milumia
Available in sizes S-XXL
Women's Long Sleeve Bold Button Dress
Who What Wear
Available in XS-XXL and plus size 1X-4X
Next Please Cowl Neck Body-Con Evening Dress
Lulu's
Available in sizes XS-XL
Dusty Lavender Long Sleeve Turtleneck Sweater Dress
Alaina
Available in sizes XS-XL
Long Sleeve Tie Waist Dress In Solid Red Wine
BTFBM
Available in sizes S-XL

From a sparkling pink blush party dress embellished with sequins to a classic red wrap dress with a universally flattering shape, and even a cute sweater dress, there are so many adorable Valentine’s Day dresses to choose from. Upgrade your usual LBD with embroidered florals for the occasion or stun your date with a slinky midi body con dress that hugs every single curve.

Valentine’s Day Bottoms

High-Waisted Cropped Belted Straight-Leg Pants
Old Navy
Available in sizes XS-4X regular, S-XXL tall, and XS-XL petite
Bright Red Satin Pleated Midi Skirt
Fashionable Babe
Available in sizes XS-XL
Evelyn Vegan Leather Skirt
Altar'd State
Available in sizes XS-L
Eloise Tulle Midi Skirt In Dusty Rose
Morning Lavender
Available in sizes XS-XL
Georgette Wide Leg Pants
Alex Evenings
Available in sizes S-XL
Faux Leather Leggings
Spanx
Available in sizes XS-3X regular, petite, and tall

Style your two-piece Valentine’s Day outfit with a pair of trendy trousers or some upscale leggings when you want a look that’s super stylish, but still functional. Pair a top of your choice with a flowing, romantic skirt or go daring with a faux leather miniskirt.

Valentine’s Outerwear

Aurora Jacket
Altar'd State
Available in sizes XS-L
Car Coat In Bright Peony
Banana Republic Factory
Available in sizes XXS-XXL, regular, tall, and petite
Women's Mid Length Trench Coat In Khaki
Hemlock
Available in sizes S-XXL
Open Front Boyfriend Blazer
Express
Available in sizes XS-XL
Faux Leather Moto Jacket In Natural
Blank NYC
Available in sizes XS-XL
Hat Trick Duster
BB Dakota By Steve Madden
Available in sizes XS-L

If there’s a chill in the air on February 14, these jackets and coats are a fabulous way to top off any Valentine’s Day outfit. Whether you opt for a neutral moto jacket, a fun and fuzzy pink coat, or a glittery duster, there are plenty of great choices when it comes to Valentine’s Day outerwear.

Valentine’s Day Accessories

Heart Jewelry Statement Ring
Geominimalist
Available in ring sizes 4.5-8.5
Patterned Satin Scarf In Black Floral
H&M
Love Shack Heart Purse In Chalk Pink
Kate Spade
Heart Shape Sunglasses
BP
Ari Heart Rose Gold Pendant Necklace In Light Pink Drusy
Kendra Scott
Candy Heart Earrings
Mod Affair

No matter which style of Valentine’s Day outfit you choose to wear, it can be fun to finish off your look with stylish accessories. Earrings shaped like candy hearts can add a pop of whimsy while a sparkly necklace can add a bit of pizzazz for a night out on the town. Tie on a fashionable floral head scarf or carry a heart-shaped bag when you want to amp up your look and stay in the Valentine’s theme.

With so much stylish inspiration to choose from, you’re sure to look fabulous this Valentine’s Day.