When a spouse strays, both parties in the relationship are likely to feel like their world has been shattered. An affair — whether emotional, physical, or any other variation on cheating — is a betrayal to your relationship. But that doesn't necessarily have to lead to divorce. If you're not sure which way you and your partner are headed, it’s normal to be on the hunt for signs your marriage will survive infidelity — particularly if that’s what you’re hoping for.
“Infidelity can often be a sign that the relationship was in trouble, but it doesn’t have to be a deal breaker,” Beth Sonnenberg, Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW), relationship expert and counselor, tells Romper. “If the couple is motivated to change things and realize that their love and history are too strong to give up on it, these can be signs that a new and improved relationship can be possible.”
That’s all fine and good, but right about now, you’re probably feeling pretty raw. If someone asked you before what you would do if your partner cheated on you, you might have thought that you’d kick them to the curb without a second thought. It's a different story when you’re actually posed with that question in real life. The hurt might never completely go away, but challenges like infidelity can be an opportunity to work on your marriage and make it stronger if you want to stay married. The following signs could mean that your relationship will survive — and even thrive.
It goes without saying that an affair can make you feel like your entire world has turned upside down — because it has. If you decide you want to stay with a person who has been unfaithful — or at least try to make things better — these signs that your marriage will survive infidelity may be heartning. This is surely a difficult time, but it can perhaps also be a great time of growth, for you as well as your relationship.
Experts:
Beth Sonnenberg, Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW), relationship expert and counselor