Some of my favorite childhood memories are from sleepovers with my friends. A gaggle of us girls painting our nails and jamming out to Backstreet Boys could just have the absolute best time. But whether we were celebrating someone’s birthday or just having an impromptu Friday night in, there was never a shortage of slumber party snacks. There were always giant bowls of popcorn and candy (so much candy) to eat while we watched movies, a pan full of pizza rolls to grab from, and chips to munch on. Now that I’m the mom in charge of the midnight snack menu, I try to mix it up when I can, and this list of slumber party snacks is super helpful for that.

When your crew wants something a bit more substantial to snack on, things like sheet pan nachos and homemade mini corndogs are sure to hit the spot. On the sweeter side, there’s caramel popcorn, strawberry oat crumble bars, and banana chocolate muffins. You’ll also find delicious dips, classic snack mixes, and plenty more slumber party snack inspiration on this list. Serve up a smorgasbord of snacks all night long or just pick a couple to make after you run out of pizza — you really can’t go wrong.

1 Rice Krispie Treats Brown Eyed Baker Rice Krispie treats are such a classic kid snack, and this recipe from Brown Eyed Baker is a fantastic one to make for a slumber party. This actually doubles as a fun sleepover activity because it’s so easy to put together and kids have a blast getting all sticky and gooey with the melted marshmallows.

2 Pizza Roll-Ups Damn Delicious While there’s absolutely nothing wrong with grabbing a bag of frozen pizza rolls for your kid’s next slumber party, this pizza roll-up recipe from Damn Delicious is almost as easy. Refrigerated crescent roll dough makes the crust and it’s filled with lots of gooey cheese and mini pepperonis.

3 Pretzel Bites Jessica In The Kitchen Bite-sized rounds of soft pretzels are sure to hit the spot with the slumber party crew around 10 p.m. when they’ve burned through their dinner energy and need a solid snack to munch on. Make these pretzel bites from Jessica In The Kitchen and set them out with plenty of mustard or ranch to dip them in. There are even instructions for how to turn them into cinnamon sugar bites if you prefer a sweet snack.

4 Banana Chocolate Chip Muffins A Classic Twist Muffins aren’t just for breakfast, folks. These banana chocolate chip muffins from A Classic Twist in particular make fabulous slumber party snacks. They’ll satisfy a late-night sweet tooth and you can have leftovers (if there are any) for breakfast.

5 Caramel Popcorn Wholefully Jazz up the usual giant bowl of popcorn at a sleepover when you make this caramel popcorn from Wholefully. It’s super simple to make and can be kept in an air-tight container for two to three months, so you can make a batch to keep on hand for the next time your kids throw an impromptu slumber party in your lap after a karate tournament. (Surely that’s not just my kid, right?)

6 Peanut Butter Marshmallow Fluff Dip A Pretty Life In The Suburbs I have seen many a dip platter wiped out by a group of hungry kids at a sleepover. With just four ingredients, this peanut butter marshmallow fluff dip from A Pretty Life in the Suburbs is easy to whip up on the fly and pairs great with things you probably already have in your fridge or pantry. Serve it with fresh fruit, some cookies, graham crackers, or whatever you have on hand.

7 Mac & Cheese Cups Damn Delicious Can’t you just imagine a gaggle of kiddos digging into these mac and cheese cups between rounds of video games? From Damn Delicious, they’re served in muffin cups, so they’re perfectly portioned out and easy to grab and snack on without stopping all the fun at a sleepover.

8 Sheet Pan Nachos A Classic Twist This recipe for sheet pan nachos from A Classic Twist is ridiculously easy to put together with ground meat, refried beans, plenty of cheese, and topped off with veggies and sour cream. Plus, it makes a lot, so it’s great for everyone to share. I have two pre-teen boys (Spoiler alert: they eat a ton) and this is my go-to group snack when they have friends come over.

9 Strawberry Oat Crumble Bars Pinch of Yum When you make these strawberry oat crumble bars from Pinch Of Yum, you can serve something sweet at your kid’s next slumber party. Made with rolled oats, sunflower seed butter, sunflower seeds, maple syrup, and plenty of strawberry jam, it’s got ingredients you can feel good about serving to a group of little kids, but that they’ll actually want to eat.

10 Mini Corndogs Damn Delicious While I can understand the argument that a corndog is more of a meal than a snack, if you’re prepping slumber party snacks for older kids especially, surely you know how much they can eat. When the kids need some sustenance, make Damn Delicious’ mini corndogs and get ready to watch them disappear. Each corndog has half a hot dog on a stick with golden brown batter, so it’s filling, but not as much so as a regular-sized corndog.

11 Crockpot Queso Dip Foodie Crush Growing up in Texas, this was a slumber party snack staple. I don’t believe that I attended a single sleepover where there wasn’t a big crockpot of queso dip and a bag of chips left out for us in the kitchen. Make this recipe from Foodie Crush and be your kid’s slumber party hero.

12 Dill Pickle Snack Mix Averie Cooks I’ve yet to meet a kid who doesn’t love pickles — I’m sure they’re out there, but my kids just aren’t friends with any of them yet. In any case, I’m going to make this dill pickle snack mix from Averie Cooks for the next slumber party we host. It comes together in just five minutes with tons of crunch rice and corn cereal, pretzels, and crushed pita chips tossed in pickle juice, it just feels like a guaranteed crowd-pleaser.

13 Nutella Energy Bites Gimme Some Oven Kids at a slumber party are likely already full of energy, but a little extra oomph from these Nutella energy bites from Gimme Some Oven won’t hurt. If anything, the oats, flax seeds, and chia seeds inside will just balance out all of the junk food they consume.

14 Sweet Potato Fries Gimme Some Oven A fresh batch of oven-baked sweet potato fries is a great way to sneak some veggies into your kid’s slumber party snack rotation. From Gimme Some Oven, these are lightly seasoned and come out perfectly crisp. Set out a few dips for the kids to choose from and they’re sure to devour the whole pan in no time.

15 Strawberry Banana Smoothies Wholefully Looking for a filling slumber party snack that’s not too heavy? Try these strawberry banana smoothies from Wholefully. Sweet, creamy, and refreshing, there’s also something inherently fun for kids about things made using a blender. Add a fun straw and watch them go literal bananas over these.

16 Cheddar Pigs In A Blanket Averie Cooks From Averie Cooks, these cheddar pigs in a blanket are a tried and true slumber party snacking delight. Mini franks and cheddar cheese are wrapped in crescent dough and cooked to golden perfection. Serve them with ketchup or mustard for dipping or just eat them plain. Plus, they also make a fantastic breakfast to have in the morning.

When you serve up these slumber party snacks at your kid’s next sleepover, it pretty much guarantees that it’s going to be their tastiest party yet.