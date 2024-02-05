There are big Super Bowl parties — with decorations, Super Bowl games, and people who actually truly, deeply care about the score — and then there are small Super Bowl parties where you make some finger foods and watch with your family just to see what happens. But either way, you’re going to need some food, and make-ahead Super Bowl snacks are the best option for both parties.

The best part about a make-ahead Super Bowl snack is that you can shop and prep in advance so on Sunday, all you really have to do is turn your oven on. I mean, it’s the Super Bowl — you don’t want to spend the entire pre-game in the kitchen. You want to see Taylor Swift’s outfits, you want to hear everyone talk about Usher, and you want to be ready for any and all commercials. Plus, having some make-ahead Super Bowl snacks means you can probably get everything out on the table at the same time so you aren’t running back and forth or destroying your clean kitchen for the sake of a dip.

So whether you want wings and dips or something more substantial, there’s a make-ahead Super Bowl snack on this list for you. Go ahead and get your grocery list ready.

1 Layered Greek Dip Garnish With Lemon/Yummly This layered Greek dip featured on Yummly is tangy, full of crunchy textures, and the perfect thickness for dipping your favorite pita crackers. You can make this one in advance so all the flavors get cozied up together and just keep gold in your fridge until you’re ready to serve. It’s also a fairly hearty dip with all the add-ins.

2 Mexican Street Corn Dip Tastes of Lizzy T/Yummly This Mexican street corn dip is unbelievably creamy and flavorful, and you can make it up to three days in advance of the Super Bowl. Just hold off on the broil part, so when you’re ready to serve, pop it back in the oven to get all warmed up and crispy on top.

3 Baked Chicken Meatballs Pinch of Yum These baked chicken meatballs from Pinch of Yum are one of my family’s favorite things — we’ve kind of become known for them because they make great party snacks, too. For a make-ahead Super Bowl snack, put these together, go ahead and bake them, and store them in an airtight container or even freeze them if you’re working more than three days in advance. Then just warm them up at go-time and use them for sandwiches, dips, or make some sauces for munching. So good.

4 Rotel Dip The Magical Slow Cooker/Yummly This is just a traditional party food at this point, but Rotel dip is a great make-ahead Super Bowl snack because you can go ahead and get it in the slow cooker first thing in the morning to cook and then just keep warm until you’re ready to eat. Doesn’t get much easier (or more delicious) than that.

5 Loaded Smashed Potatoes Damn Delicious I’m personally obsessed with these loaded smashed potatoes from Damn Delicious and have made them numerous times. My personal trick to making these ahead? Go ahead and get the ptoatoes ready, but warm them up before you’re ready to serve and then add the sour cream, bacon, and chives. You can even sprinkle more cheese on top and do a quick broil so they stay extra crispy on top.

6 Lemon Pepper Wings Jo Cooks/Yummly I actually think it’s illegal to not serve wings at the Super Bowl, so this recipe from Yummly for lemon pepper wings is the perfect make-ahead Super Bowl snack. There are directions in the recipe for freezing these to enjoy at a later date, so just follow along and you’ll have perfectly crispy and flavorful wings ready for when everyone walks in the door to the party.

7 Seafood Stuffed Mushrooms A Spicy Perspective Crab and shrimp in a creamy dip and then shoved into a mushroom? Sign me up. These seafood stuffed mushrooms from A Spicy Perspective are so good and also come out looking so elegant and fancy. I just can’t get over them. The recipe has great directions for freezing these before you bake them, so when you’re ready to serve, you can just pop them right on a pan and into the oven.

8 Roast Beef Sliders Averie Cooks While these roast beef sliders from Averie Cooks can’t fully be made ahead, if you want to save yourself some time before the Super Bowl, you can prep the filling and store it in a container and then assemble and bake the sliders when you’re ready. These are such a great Super Bowl snack and are filling enough to feel like a real meal.

9 Buckeye Brownies Shugary Sweets/Yummly Just look at those buckeye brownies. These are a great Super Bowl snack and are nice and thick and packed with peanut butter, brownie, and a chocolate topping for a decadent dessert. I need a pan right now. Prep these in advance and then just put them out when you’re ready to serve.

10 Chili Spend With Pennies/Yummly I know that snacks are usually small finger foods, but a big pot of chili is the perfect make-ahead Super Bowl snack. You can serve in smaller bowls with tons of toppings available so that people can still enjoy dips, wings, and whatever else is in your spread. Chili is also a great Super Bowl choice if you want to serve any kind of hot dog or little smokies. Just make the chili in advance and keep in the fridge until you’re ready to serve. Everyone knows chili tastes better the next day.

11 Caramel Crunch Snack Mix Life Tastes Good/Yummly Everyone loves a handful of something crunchy, especially if it’s salty and sweet, so go ahead and prep a big bowl of this caramel crunch snack mix for the ultimate make-ahead Super Bowl snack. It’ll keep forever, and it’s perfect for when everyone’s had a plate of dips, wings, and meatballs, and wants just a little snacky.

12 Spinach Crescent Roll Appetizers A Mom's Impression/Yummly Take all the flavors of spinach dip and a cracker and put them together in these tiny, buttery little bites of heaven. These spinach Crescent Roll appetizers can be made in advance and then warmed in the oven when you’re ready to eat, and they are just perfect. They’re a tiny bite loaded with cheese and flavor and are a great Super Bowl snack.

13 Chewy Soft Pretzels Mel's Kitchen Cafe/Yummly I’ve never been unhappy while eating a soft pretzel, and that’s just the kind of energy every day needs. These soft pretzels featured on Yummly are so perfect. Soft and fluffy and chewy all at the same time, and a great make-ahead Super Bowl snack. Whip up some melted cheese or have mustard on standby for dipping.

A Super Bowl party is like 30% about the game, 20% about the halftime show, and 50% about the snacks. Hopefully these make-ahead Super Bowl snacks give you more time to enjoy the pre-game show.