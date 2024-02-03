Whether you actually love the game of football, you’re in it for the commercials, or you just want to count how many times the cameras pan to Taylor Swift, chances are you’re tuning into the Super Bowl this year. If you’re hosting, heading to a watch party, or watching it solo, you need one very important thing: snacks. And not just any snacks, no — you need savory, melty, cheesy, delicious Super Bowl dips of every kind.

The fun of the Super Bowl (if you’re not a big football fan) is really two-fold: you get to watch a big pop culture event that will spawn who knows how many memes, and you get to eat all the game day snacks your heart desires. Maybe it’s just because they’re mostly made of cheese, but aren’t dips the best snack of all? You can choose a party staple, like buffalo chicken or spinach artichoke dip, or bring something more unique, like crab rangoon or Cuban sandwich dip.

And hey, don’t be afraid to supersize some of these Super Bowl dips. The Kelce brothers could eat an entire chicken each in high school; do them proud and polish off that 9x13” pan of seven-layer dip before the fourth quarter.

1 Spinach Artichoke Dip Budget Bytes A party without spinach artichoke dip is actually just a meeting. Don’t host a meeting. Instead, make Budget Bytes’ spinach artichoke dip with its super creamy blend of three cheeses and simple seasonings that pack a punch.

2 Kickin’ Cheesy Sausage Dip Dude That Cookz Like a little kick? This sausage and cheese dip from Dude That Cookz is made with tomatoes, bell peppers, smoked chicken sausage, onions, mushrooms, and a whole pound of mozzarella cheese. You’re going to need some very sturdy tortilla chips for this bad boy.

3 Crab Rangoon Dip Damn Delicious All the ooey gooey amazingness of crab rangoon filling with none of the pokey wonton shell fighting back against being eaten? Incredible. This dip recipe can be prepped in about 10 minutes, then let it bake for 25 before serving.

4 Caramelized Onion Dip A Cookie Named Desire Listen, you could totally buy a tub of Helluva French onion dip and be done with it — that stuff is a crowdpleaser. But if you want to make your own Super Bowl dip, this caramelized onion dip sounds delish. Caramelizing your onions gives them a little boost of sweetness, not to mention the touch of thyme to season it all.

5 Jalapeño Popper Dip Brown-Eyed Baker Jalapeño poppers are delicious as is, but if you make anything into a dip, it somehow gets even better, so why not? This recipe has it all: creaminess from the cheese and mayo base, a little kick from the jalapeños, saltiness from the bacon, and a little crispiness on top.

6 Beer Cheddar Cheese Dip A Classic Twist Warm soft pretzels dunked in beer cheese are one of life’s little delights. Whip up A Classic Twist’s version with freshly shredded sharp cheddar in about 30 minutes start to finish, and serve with a plate piled high with pretzel nuggets.

7 Quick & Easy Guacamole A Spicy Perspective Everyone should have a solid homemade guac recipe in their mental catalog, and if you haven’t found one you love yet, consider A Spicy Perspective’s for your next try. You can keep it simple (and therefore quick to make) or add in fun toppings like chorizo or bacon for an epic Super Bowl dip.

8 Seven-Layer Dip All The Healthy Things The sun rises in the east and sets in the west. The sky is blue. Seven-layer dip makes watching sports better. Now that we’ve established those truths, you should use All The Healthy Things’ recipe to make your Super Bowl dip. Every layer is fresh and loaded with flavor, and the pico de gallo and guac inside keep it from feeling too heavy compared to a lot of other party snacks.

9 Pepperoni Pizza Dip Simply LaKita The way this dip tastes, well, that should be pretty self-explanatory. The fun here is that you can customize your pizza dip with whatever toppings you usually order on your pie, and scoop it up with a soft, crusty bread for full effect.

10 Slow-Cooker Vegan Rotel Dip Make It Dairy-Free Did you know it’s actually illegal for more than four people to watch a football game without Rotel dip in the room? Just kidding, obviously, but it should be a crime. This slow cooker version is easy to make — just set it and forget it — and it’s made with vegan ingredients so everyone can enjoy.

11 Smoked Queso Dip Cooks With Soul If you have the smoker fired up to make game day wings anyway, use it to make your queso this year, too. Cooks With Soul’s recipe is super simple and easy to customize, but no matter what cheeses and fillings you choose, you’ll definitely appreciate the smoky flavor of the dip.

12 Avocado Mango Salsa Brooklyn Supper Want a little freshness or sweetness in your spread? This avocado mango salsa recipe from Brooklyn Supper is slightly spicy, a little citrusy, and is the perfect lighter dip to break up all the heavy cheese-based options.

13 Buffalo Chicken Dip Damn Delicious The staple at any football watch party, buffalo chicken dip is everything you love about wings but in dip form, with cheese. Damn Delicious’ recipe takes about 35 minutes to make and actually includes refried beans, which isn’t the norm, but you can leave them out if you so choose.

14 Dill Pickle Dip Brown-Eyed Baker Pickle dip is not going to be for everyone, but the people who like it will absolutely love it. It’s heavy on the dill pickles (obviously), and has a cream cheese base with some onion, fresh dill, and other seasonings mixed in.

15 Spicy Mexican Street Corn Dip Half-Baked Harvest If you love elote, then this is the dip you didn’t know you needed. The grilled corn, spicy chili butter, and creamy base all come together for the perfect bite with every tortilla chip scoop.

16 Roasted Tomato Salsa Gimme Some Oven Feel like making your own salsa for the big game? Gimme Some Oven’s salsa basically amounts to slow roasting (or quickly broiling) some tomatoes, peppers, onions, and garlic, and then blending them into a smooth, scoopable salsa.

17 Ultimate Bean Dip Dinner Then Dessert Bean dip is a classic Super Bowl dip for a reason: it just never disappoints. This one from Dinner Then Dessert takes about five minutes to whip up, and all you need are refried beans, salsa, cream cheese, taco seasoning, and some shredded cheddar.

18 Cuban Sandwich Dip A Cozy Kitchen When you think of dips, Cuban sandwich dip isn’t one of the party staples you immediately think of. But once you make it, this cheesy, mustardy dip full of salty ham might become a go-to dish you serve at many gatherings to come.

19 Green Goddess Feta Dip Gimme Some Oven If you want something with a little tang and herby flavor to break up all the melty cheese dips, this green goddess dip ought to to the trick (even though it is still feta based). It’s loaded with dill, mint, basil, chives, and fresh garlic. Served with some salty pita chips? Chef’s kiss.

These Super Bowl dips look so delish, it might be hard to decide which ones to serve. But hey, I don’t think your friends will complain about a massive 20-dip buffet experience, either.