St. Patrick’s Day is one of those fun little low-stakes holidays. You don’t have to do a ton of work to make it magical — a bowl of Lucky Charms is honestly enough — but it’s also easy to go all out if you want to, like making a bunch of St. Patrick’s Day party snacks and throwing green confetti everywhere.
And when I say party snacks, I also obviously mean you can turn these into a dinner if you want — there are no rules! These St. Patrick’s Day snacks include everything from green dips and nachos made out of potatoes (Irish, you know) to fun treats made out of Irish cream and lots of shamrock shapes. They’re perfect for hosting a St. Patrick’s Day party with friends, but they’re also a great choice if you and your kids are just hanging out and want a few festive eats.
So pour yourself a Guinness or get a little Bailey’s Irish Cream (do a dollop of that into cream soda or root beer — trust me) and get to work on your St. Patrick’s Day snack menu. There truly is a little bit of everything here, so you have tons of fun options.
Whether you’re having a little celebration at home or a big St. Patrick’s Day party, these snacks are perfect to serve.