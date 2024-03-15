St. Patrick’s Day is one of those fun little low-stakes holidays. You don’t have to do a ton of work to make it magical — a bowl of Lucky Charms is honestly enough — but it’s also easy to go all out if you want to, like making a bunch of St. Patrick’s Day party snacks and throwing green confetti everywhere.

And when I say party snacks, I also obviously mean you can turn these into a dinner if you want — there are no rules! These St. Patrick’s Day snacks include everything from green dips and nachos made out of potatoes (Irish, you know) to fun treats made out of Irish cream and lots of shamrock shapes. They’re perfect for hosting a St. Patrick’s Day party with friends, but they’re also a great choice if you and your kids are just hanging out and want a few festive eats.

So pour yourself a Guinness or get a little Bailey’s Irish Cream (do a dollop of that into cream soda or root beer — trust me) and get to work on your St. Patrick’s Day snack menu. There truly is a little bit of everything here, so you have tons of fun options.

1 Mint & Chocolate Fudge Oreo Bars Averie Cooks The perfect sweet green treat, these fudgy mint chocolate Oreo bars from Averie Cooks look so festive for a St. Patrick’s Day party. A little bit of green sprinkles goes a long way, and the mint isn’t so overpowering that kids won’t want to eat one (or 10).

2 Rainbow Sugar Cookie Bark Mom on Timeout At the end of the rainbow, there’s a pot of gold, but I feel like there should just be more rainbow sugar cookie bark from Mom on Timeout. This is one of those party snacks kids will love to help make, and it looks so cute and festive out for St. Patrick’s Day. You can easily make a bunch of it, too, and customize with other add-ins if you want.

3 Spinach Queso with Crispy Jalapeños Pinch of Yum Spinach dip is played out, but this spinach queso with crispy jalapeños from Pinch of Yum? Oh, yes please. It’s hearty and cozy with plenty of spice, and it’s a great dip to put as the centerpiece for your St. Patrick’s Day party.

4 Lucky Charms Popcorn Inside Bru Crew Life Salty, sweet, crunchy, chewy, and as festive as you can imagine — Inside Bru Crew’s Life Lucky Charms popcorn is the perfect St. Patrick’s Day snack. It’s so easy to pull together and pretty budget-friendly, too. You can make a ton in no time, and it’s such a cute little treat to enjoy on a fun holiday.

5 Irish Tater Nachos Half-Baked Harvest Truly, the only thing “Irish” in this recipe for Irish tater nachos is that there are potatoes, but it’s still a really fun, vibrant St. Patrick’s Day party food. You can customize the nachos to each person’s preference, or just make a big batch and let everybody dig in. Add plenty of green!

6 Pistachio Pudding Linzer Cookies My Baking Addiction Now this is an impressive St. Patrick’s Day snack. The pistachio pudding in these cookies from My Baking Addiction is unreal, and they look so cool out on a platter. They do require a bit of work, but it’s 100% worth it.

7 Rainbow Fruit Skewers with Vanilla-Honey Yogurt Dip The Comfort of Cooking When you make the vanilla-honey yogurt dip in this recipe from The Comfort of Cooking as the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow fruit skewers? It’s perfection. This is a super simple party snack but looks so sweet and fun, and is a great choice for a St. Patrick’s Day party.

8 Creamy Avocado Salsa Verde FoodieCrush How beautiful is this dip? From FoodieCrush, this creamy avocado salsa verde is perfect for dipping chips, drizzling over nachos, or having as a side for taquitos.

9 Jell-O Shots with Bailey’s Irish Cream A Spicy Perspective OK, these are obviously meant for adult parties only, but if you want to get festive, whip up these super easy Bailey’s Irish Cream Jell-o shots from A Spicy Perspective. Not only are they fun to eat, they’re fun to make, and it’s one of those little party snacks you can make way ahead of time.

Whether you’re having a little celebration at home or a big St. Patrick’s Day party, these snacks are perfect to serve.