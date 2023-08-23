It’s late August which can mean... a lot of things. But for those of us who love pumpkins — especially when they are available in every drink and snack form — late August means the return of our beloved Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte and lots of other fall treats. The Starbucks fall 2023 drinks menu is officially here and wow, I really need a crisp cool breeze to blow through the house right now.

Available Aug. 24, the fall Starbucks menu is bringing back a bunch of your favorites, including the Pumpkin Spice Latte, Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, and Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato. But there are also two new drinks that are sure to be instant classics:

Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte

Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso

I mean, come on. I feel like Starbucks is really leaning into the fact that it’s August and that, in a lot of the country, it’s still mega hot until like the second week of October. I love any and all seasonal cold drinks, just as much as I love a seasonal hot bev.

Along with the new drinks, there is also a baked apple croissant available at Starbucks locations. And if you stop by your favorite grocery store, you’re sure to find everything from salted caramel mocha Keurig cups and ground coffee to pumpkin spice latte creamers (both dairy and non-dairy), pumpkin spice latte, and pumpkin spice cold brew.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the PSL, so it feels extra celebratory to talk about the Starbucks fall menu. Let people call you basic if you want, you’ve got a PSL. What do you care what anyone says?