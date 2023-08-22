I don’t have a lot of life rules, but there is one I really try to abide by: no pumpkin spice until September 1. It’s hard. Not just because I love pumpkin spice, but because there is so much of it already out come mid-August. I’m still washing swimsuits and pool towels, how can I enjoy a pumpkin spice cold brew? But to prep, I make a list of all the pumpkin spice snacks and treats I want to try so that I don’t miss a single second of fall goodness.
Call me basic! Who cares! Pumpkin spice is one of the best flavors, and I’m all for trying it out in new ways. You’ve got your standard Pumpkin Spice Lattes and pumpkin bread or pumpkin chocolate chip muffins, but this list elevates the fall flavor. Some of these items aren’t brand new this year, but are only available for limited releases, and some are pumpkin spice snacks and treats you’ve never heard of before. So grab your Pumpkin Spice Build-A-Bear and maybe even a pumpkin spice treat for your pup and get your grocery list ready: your basic taste buds are going to want to try each and every one of these snacks.
Which basic pumpkin spice treat are you looking forward to trying the most? Whatever it is, I support you, and tell everyone to back off of you already. You know who you are and you know what you like. You’ve got pumpkin puree for blood and your brain is already in Anne of Green Gables mode. Happy fall.