I don’t have a lot of life rules, but there is one I really try to abide by: no pumpkin spice until September 1. It’s hard. Not just because I love pumpkin spice, but because there is so much of it already out come mid-August. I’m still washing swimsuits and pool towels, how can I enjoy a pumpkin spice cold brew? But to prep, I make a list of all the pumpkin spice snacks and treats I want to try so that I don’t miss a single second of fall goodness.

Call me basic! Who cares! Pumpkin spice is one of the best flavors, and I’m all for trying it out in new ways. You’ve got your standard Pumpkin Spice Lattes and pumpkin bread or pumpkin chocolate chip muffins, but this list elevates the fall flavor. Some of these items aren’t brand new this year, but are only available for limited releases, and some are pumpkin spice snacks and treats you’ve never heard of before. So grab your Pumpkin Spice Build-A-Bear and maybe even a pumpkin spice treat for your pup and get your grocery list ready: your basic taste buds are going to want to try each and every one of these snacks.

Little Bites Pumpkin Muffins Little Bites OK, I know for sure these were available last year because my children when through an entire box of them in like three days. They’re moist, they’re the perfect amount of pumpkin and spice, and they’re a great snack to throw in your bag for a fall sports day or for school. 10/10, but you can make them 15/10 by squeezing some pumpkin spice whipped cream between two of them and making a muffin sandwich. You’re welcome.

Pumpkin Spiced Whipped Cream Target Again — not brand new this year, but needs to be on your list. Target’s Favorite Day brand has this deeeeelicious pumpkin spice whipped cream, and it’s beyond good. Use it for coffee, pies, or make your little muffin treat like I described up top. It’s still super creamy and not overly sweet thanks to the spice. My girls love it.

Pumpkin Mochi Bubbies Mochi isn’t for everyone, but these pumpkin spice Bubbies Mochi most definitely are. I... can not adequately explain how much I want to shove one of these in my mouth (cue Michael Scott). All of your favorite seasonal spices are there, just wrapped up in delicate sweet mochi dough. Bonus: it’s gluten-free!

KIND Thins Chocolate Pumpkin Spice KIND This is a brand new flavor from KIND and I am so here for it. Pumpkin spice paired with dark chocolate, almonds, peanuts, and real pumpkin make for an irresistible fall treat with just the right amount of crunch and sweetness.

Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew Starbucks There’s nothing quite like a Starbucks PSL to kick off fall season, but I’m obsessed with this pumpkin spice cold brew you can pick up at your local grocery store. It’s smooth, it’s delicious, and it’s perfect for those early September days when it’s really hot AF, but you need the pumpkin spice flavor.

Pumpkin Spice Latte Popsicles GoodPop I know what you’re thinking, but stay with me: it’s like an iced pumpkin spice latte but creamier and on a stick. The GoodPop Pumpkin Spice Latte is legit. It’s made non-dairy with oat milk and includes actual cold brew and pumpkin puree. It’s both refreshing and cozy, the best kind of treat.

Pumpkin Spice Marshmallows Jet-Puffed I mean. Come on. Pumpkin spice marshmallows? Pop these bad boys into s’mores, mix them into brownies, eat straight out of the bag like a fiend, I don’t care, I just know I’m going to inhale the entire bag.

Tea Forté Pumpkin Spice Tea Forté I’m not usually a tea person — just hook up a coffee drip IV straight into my veins — but this Tea Forté pumpkin spice is so, so good. It’s obviously a lighter taste than coffee and just feels like a warm hug in the evening. I’m really looking forward to serving this after Thanksgiving dinner when everyone’s stuffed and in dire need of a hot beverage.

Blondie Pumpkin Spice Brownie Brittle Hubba hubba. I’m sorry, but what? This is too good. Brownie Brittle on her worst day (she’s never had one, doesn’t know her, don’t hate) is still the best kind of treat, but this version is blowing my mind. Pumpkin Spice Brownie Brittle is basically a chopped up, crispy blondie instead full of your favorite fall flavors. I’m not well. I need it.

Pumpkin Spice Caramels Sanders Absolutely drooling over these pumpkin spice sea salt caramels from Sanders Candy. Just unbelievably good, with all the right textures and flavors coming together like a fall parade in your mouth. It’s hard not to eat the entire bag, but honestly, relishing one of these after bedtime every night? So good. Perfect fall treat.

Pumpkin Spice Yogurt Siggi's IYKYK. Siggi’s pumpkin & spice flavor isn’t new, but it’s back this year, and it’s so very good. You just can’t beat a protein-packed yogurt that also tastes like a cozy fall hug, you know? Bonus: you can use siggi’s pumpkin & spice in everything from pumpkin spice tiramisu to pumpkin spice pancakes.

Which basic pumpkin spice treat are you looking forward to trying the most? Whatever it is, I support you, and tell everyone to back off of you already. You know who you are and you know what you like. You’ve got pumpkin puree for blood and your brain is already in Anne of Green Gables mode. Happy fall.