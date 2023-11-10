It truly just doesn’t feel like the holiday season until you have a festive Starbucks red cup in hand. Even better? The Starbucks holiday cups and tumblers you get to take home and reuse over and over again. Nothing gets you quite in the spirit like a holiday-themed drink, and this year’s holiday cups from Starbucks are just the best. With new cold cups and hot cups out, these would also make for great gifts and stocking stuffers.

Starbucks is releasing a few new drinks this year, including an iced gingerbread oatmilk chai latte, so you might as well enjoy them in the new Starbucks holiday 2023 cups and tumblers. From large cold cup tumblers to smaller hot drink mugs, there are several fun options. Some look extra festive, while others are just merry and bright enough to use all year long. You’ve probably spotted a few of these on TikTok already this year — people love to covet the Starbucks tumblers and cups — so you might need to move fast to grab your favorite.

Most of these are available in your local Starbucks, and some are exclusive to your favorite Starbucks — the one inside your local Target. Make it a scavenger hunt to find your favorite? And don’t forget a festive cakepop or snowman cookie.

For The Shimmer Fan Starbucks OK, but how are you supposed to choose? These ribbon tumblers come in three colors — lime green, bubblegum pink, and icicle blue — and are so ridiculously cute. Priced at just $16.95, these are a really great deal, and I’m obsessed with the way the color seems to shimmer. It’s festive without being overly holiday-ish, so you can definitely use it year-round.

For The Festive Iced Coffee Drinker Starbucks I do not believe it gets much more festive than this 24-ounce red glitter cup. This is a great reusable option for your favorite cold holiday drinks, and it even comes with a perfect candy cane straw. Did I mention it’s just $4.95?

For The Peppermint Mocha Fan Starbucks Hello, I’m in love with this peppermint pink prism mug. It is just so cute, and a whole little shelf of them or a stack in your home coffee station would make for great holiday decor. This is also a really sweet gift idea, and it’s just $18.95.

For The Holiday Traditionalist Starbucks For the traditionalist during the holiday season, there’s this gorgeous red poinsettia prism cold cup. It comes in two sizes (and an ornament!) and is available exclusively at Starbucks retail collections. I just love it.

For The Glam Holiday Coffee Drinker Starbucks Like the poinsettia cold cups, these lovely prism cups come in either a 16-ounce option, a 24-ounce option, or an ornament. I love how glam they feel with the iridescent shine, and they’re perfect for all winter long, even without the holidays.

Whether you grab one of these reusable holiday cups and tumblers or just want to stick to the classic Starbucks red cup, you’re definitely going to feel festive.