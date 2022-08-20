It’s not about the characters. It’s not about the colors. No, for parents, the key feature of kids sneakers is this: toughness. Finding sturdy shoes for kids that will last through the school year (or at least most of it, please) is the number one priority for parents. So, while you’re shopping for back-to-school outfits, uniform staples, or simply expanding their wardrobe, here are some durable shoes for kids you’ll be able to pass down.

What is it about kids and shoes? It’s like they stick their feet in a new pair of sneakers and they start falling apart immediately. Maybe it’s the miles they run around in them every day — oh, to have that kind of energy. It could be the hardcore play sessions every day in P.E. class and during recess. Coming home and riding bikes, doing parkour to freak Mom out... OK, it makes sense why the shoes sometimes disintegrate right off their feet.

Below you’ll find some of the best shoe options for kids. They’re highly rated (on Amazon) with lots of good reviews from fellow parents. You’re sure to find a pair that’ll satisfy your desire to not buy more shoes for a long time, and your kid’s wishes to look extra cool at school.

1 Sneakers with a flexible, lightweight sole TOEDNNQI Kids' Lightweight Breathable Strap Athletic Running Shoes Amazon Available in sizes 5 Toddler to 13 Little Kid $19.99 See On Amazon Want the athletic shoe look for less? TOEDNNQI’s Kids’ Lightweight Breathable Strap Athletic Running Shoes have a lightweight, nonslip rubber sole, breathable fabric design, and faux laces for quickly slipping feet in when you’re running out the door. With more than 11,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating, they’re a slam dunk for kids and parents.

3 Sturdy yet sparkly sneakers for fashion-forward kids Harvest Land Glitter Fashion Running Shoes Amazon Available in sizes 6 Toddler through 13 Big Kid $21.59 $26.99 See On Amazon Just because they’re tough doesn’t mean they can’t be cute. The Harvest Land Glitter Fashion Running Shoes come in nine colors to match any kid’s personality. They have a carbon fiber insole for maximum comfort and support for active kids’ joints, and the EVA soles are anti-slip, lightweight, and super strong.

4 Slip-on sneakers made with breathable material Apawwa Lightweight Slip On Running Shoes Amazon Available in sizes 5.5 Toddler through 3 Big Kid $23.99 See On Amazon If your child isn’t yet tying their shoes, or simply doesn’t take the time to on their way out the door, slip-on sneakers may be in order. Check out this review from a mom who loves the Apawwa Lightweight Slip On Running Shoes: “Love these shoes for my son! This is the 2nd pair I've ordered. They are lightweight but great for all activities. Looks great with pants or shorts, fits well, easy to slip on, durable, affordable and my son prefers them over all his other shoes so I know he is comfortable in them. I will keep buying new pairs as he grows!”

5 Kids’ sneakers with a cute pop of color Nerteo Toddler/Little Kid Sports Sneakers Amazon Available in sizes 4 Toddler through 13 Little Kid $29.99 See On Amazon The nerteo Toddler/Little Kid Sports Sneakers come in 11 color combos; this navy pair will match any outfit but still features a cute color pull-on tab on the heel. More importantly, they have a 4.5-star rating and almost 15,000 glowing reviews saying they’re easy to put on, sturdy as heck, and comfortable.

6 Colorful sneakers with thick, sturdy soles MAYZERO Kids Tennis Shoes Amazon Available in sizes 4.5 Toddler through 5 Big Kid $30.97 See On Amazon The MAYZERO Kids Tennis Shoes have a super cool retro look to them, but include all the best shoe features of a sturdy tennis shoe (like a wear-resistant rubber sole). This review from a real parent says it all: “Good fit, stylish, durable, and comfortable. These shoes are spot on size wise. Stylish, lightweight, excellent padding. They seem well made. He is pretty rough on shoes, a lot of rock and sand kicking and they haven't shown any signs of wear. The velcro strap is sturdy doesn't come unattached easily. Overall the durability and comfort are leaps ahead of Walmart and target brand shoes. I will be buying more from this maker.”

7 Kids sneakers with throwback vibes Adidas Unisex-Child Grand Court Tennis Shoe Amazon Available in sizes 3 Infant through 4 Big Kid $32 See On Amazon Does your kid want a classic look? The Adidas Unisex-Child Grand Court Tennis Shoe has it, along with more than 19,000 reviews from parents saying these things are capital S sturdy. The large opening and ankle strap make them easy for kids of all ages to put on, the rubber sole is designed to withstand tons of wear, and the leather-like material is easy to wipe clean.

8 A waterproof sneaker you can wipe clean Native Shoes Kids Lightweight Sneaker Amazon Available in sizes 4 Toddler through 6 Big Kid $34.99 $45 See On Amazon Footwear like the Native Shoes Kids Lightweight Sneaker have been hugely popular the last few years, and for good reason. They’re breathable, comfortable, lightweight, waterproof (so they won’t get stinky), and super simple to wash. They have almost 18,000 reviews, a 4.8-star rating, and 32 colors to choose from. Browse the reviews and you’ll see lots of parents agree: The material is comfy, yet incredibly sturdy.

9 Breathable sneakers for junior athletes Santiro Kids Breathable Knit Athletic Running Sneakers Amazon Available in sizes 6 Toddler through 5 Big Kid $35.99 See On Amazon If your kids want the look of high-end basketball shoes, the Santiro Kids Breathable Knit Athletic Running Sneakers get pretty darn close. This review from a mom of two says they last well and hold up to weekly laundering: “True to size, very well made. They are definitely durable enough for my son who is HARD on everything! Bought for my son and daughter (they are 6 yrs and 8 years old). They have been wearing them Continuously for four months. I have probably washed all 4 pairs at least once a week, in the washing machine. I just leave them on the dryer over night to dry. They wash well, are holding up fantastically! They run true to size, are very easy to slip off and on because they do not actually tie. They look sporty and ‘not cheap’ I’m ordering more in the next size. Great value for the price!!”

10 Lightweight kids sneakers that might actually make them faster Under Armour Unisex-Child Pre School Assert 9 Alternate Closure Running Shoe Amazon Available in sizes 10.5 Toddler to 13.5 Little Kid $37.50 $50 See On Amazon Under Armour’s Pre School Assert 9 Running Shoes are designed with active kids in mind. They are lightweight with a cushioned midsole to add some extra oomph to their running and jumping, and they have durable overlays to protect the shoe’s fabric. A classic rubber sole provides grip and should carry your child through many a game of tag.

11 Kids sneakers with more than 10,000 good reviews PUMA Unisex-Baby Carson 2 Metallic Mesh Hook and Loop Sneaker Amazon Available in sizes 4 Toddler through 7 Big Kid $39.70 See On Amazon Want something a little sleeker than the average kids’ sneaker? The Unisex-Baby Carson 2 Metallic Mesh Hook and Loop Sneaker has a wide range of sizes to fit children of any age, but they all include a scuff-resistant rubber sole and soft, foam insides. And they come in a wide range of colors. They’re a perfect blend of style and sturdiness so kids and parents can both be happy about the sneaker situation.

12 Sneakers with cushioned insoles and shock-absorbing soles KUBUA Kids Sneakers Amazon Available in sizes 8 Toddler through 4.5 Big Kid $39.99 See On Amazon The KUBUA Kids Sneakers just look like they’ll make you faster, so they should be a hit with little ones trying to win kickball in P.E. or races at recess. Check out this review from a satisfied parent: “Love these sneakers. They look great and are very durable. I was constantly buying new sneakers for my 6 year old. Turns out I should have been investing in more durable shoes. These fit the bill perfectly and I've decided to get at least one more pair.”

Did you find the perfect sturdy kids sneakers for your little scholar to wear back to school? If none of these shoes fit, browse Amazon and read those reviews for what parents have to say about other pairs.