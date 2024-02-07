Super Bowl nails might normally take a back seat to Valentine’s Day nails — if you’re not a huge football fan to begin with, naturally you’d want cute holiday nails to take precedence. But because Super Bowl LVIII is a showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, and both teams’ colors just so happen to be red and gold, you can actually have it all. Yep, your Valentine’s Day mani can double as your Super Bowl nails (unless of course you go all in on the football theme, which is totally fine, too).
Are some of us watching the Super Bowl just because of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s romance? Sure. Others yet are tuning in purely to catch Usher’s halftime show and rap the Lil Jon verse of “Yeah!” with their friends (guilty). But if you’re in it because you love the sport of football, or you’re a major fan of the Chiefs or the 49ers, it’d be fun to have nails that match your gear, you know?
These Super Bowl nails come in all lengths, shapes, and sizes. Some are minimal and others are very, very much not. Whatever you like, you’ll find some inspo here.
So, do any of these football-themed tips strike your fancy? Since both teams’ colors work so well for Valentine’s Day this year, too, there’s really no reason not to get a special mani, just for fun.