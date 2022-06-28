Target is definitely your one-stop shop for your Fourth of July barbecue celebrations coming up. Whether you need a new swimsuit, a grill, or some sweet, sweet Fourth of July decorations, Target’s always got you covered — but what about the day of Independence Day? Will our mecca be open on the actual holiday in case you can’t find your swim top or your grill goes kaput? What if you need more berries for that American flag dessert centerpiece you’ve been working on?

Target Fourth of July hours 2022

Luckily, everyone’s favorite store will indeed be open on July Fourth, however be sure to check your local store to confirm their hours are the same. But hopefully, your local Target will be open for their regular hours so you can snag those last-minute Fourth of July necessities or shop those Target Fourth of July deals that come around every year.

Target Fourth of July deals

Right now there’s BOGO on Women’s Swim and Men’s Swim, and everyone’s favorite kid brand is having 20% off all of the Cat & Jack toddler and kids shorts. Don’t forget that those amazing Sun Squad items start at $3. You can even save $10 on these American Flag Patriotic Bowknot Headbands, which I know you’ll definitely pull off and be super cute and festive.

Thankfully, you’ll be able to get these items already during your weekly (daily?) Target run, and you’ll be well-prepared for the big day. But if you forget something, don’t worry, Target has your back.