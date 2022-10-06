Not to make anyone panic or anything, but Christmas is less than 100 days away. I know, we haven’t even celebrated Halloween yet, but I need to acknowledge that we have to start planning our gift selections sooner rather than later. I don't know about you, but I don’t want to deal with another great Tickle Me Elmo war of 1996. Luckily, Target is already in the holiday shopping game by bringing back Target Deal Days.

From October 6 through October 8, Target is revealing an early look at the store’s hottest deals, which will feature more than half a million holiday gifting deals, spanning from the latest electronics and video games, toys, everyday essentials, beauty, and even food and beverage.

“We're excited to bring the Target holiday magic to help guests get into the spirit of the season with our first holiday savings event. They'll find some of our best deals on the newest, must-have items and the essentials they need every day," Christina Hennington, Target’s executive vice president and chief growth officer, said in a press release

You can also save big on brands like Apple and Disney, as well as Target-exclusive brands like Good & Gather, heyday, Threshold and A New Day, per the press release.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

The Target Deal Days include:

Be sure to check out these amazing deals in-store, online, and on the Target app as soon as possible. You don’t want to miss out and I’m sure supplies will be gone quickly — especially with Target matching competitors’ pricing within 14 days of your purchase. Get on it. The holidays are near.