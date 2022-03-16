Target's Chicken Coop Cookie Kit Is The Easter Gingerbread House We Didn't Know We Needed

The best part of wintery holiday gingerbread houses is certainly not the brittle cookies (I mean they pull double duty as a weight-bearing building material so what can we expect). The real fun is in the decorating and the candy, and now thanks to Target, you can channel your inner architect this spring and decorate a festive sugar cookie chicken coop or a bunny house with their adorable new Easter kits. (And in my humble opinion the sugar cookies look a lot tastier than gingerbread.)

As if you needed another excuse to hit up Target, these Easter cookie houses are ready-to-build and they come with brightly colored icings to get the job done. From Target-owned brand, Favorite Day, these Easter house cookie kits are limited-edition, and they’re available now. A rep for Target confirmed that the bunny house comes with pre-baked sugar cookies, a pre-made white icing pouch, a blue icing tube, multicolored quins (these are the small colorful flat discs), and egg candies. The coop also includes pre-baked sugar cookies, a pre-made squeezable white icing pouch, plus green and blue icing tubes, multicolored quins, and instead of egg candies, it has yellow sanding sugar.

Each kit also comes with its respective tenants. The coop comes with chick-shaped cookies and the house has cute bunny cookies, which is good news for the kid who always wants to eat their creation before it’s done. You could even jazz up these houses even more by adding pastel candy that’s everywhere in spring (check out Target’s “bunny bait” trail mix) or putting some Peeps outside to stand guard because they’re so fierce.

I live in Portland where every other house seems to have a chicken coop, and to be honest, this cookie coop seems like a whole lot less effort (comparable mess though) and I’m sure the cookie bunny house smells a whole lot better than the real deal.

This year Easter Sunday is on April 17, and however you choose to spend the day, you can’t go wrong with an Easter “gingerbread” house that will make your little ones (and you) very egg-cited.