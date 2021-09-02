Ready to party on Labor Day? Who isn’t? But before you go doing your day off dance, you likely want to stock up on some vaca essentials. Wether it’s brats and beers for a backyard cookout or sunscreen and lawn games to entertain guests, there’s a one stop shop that has it all. Target is the place to go for your Labor Day needs and the good news is Target’s holiday store hours are in your favor. So when is Target open on Labor Day? Here’s everything you need to know about their opening and closing times, as well as special Labor Day deals.

When is Target open on Labor Day?

Target’s Labor Day store hours are their regular opening hours from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. That means you can grab all the goodies necessary to fully enjoy some R&R at home whether you want to sleep in or be an early bird shopper.

Target only closes on Christmas Day and Easter, a store associate tells Romper, so you don’t need to worry about whether or not the chain store will be open for most federal holidays.

Labor Day Deals at Target

And while you’re there enjoying Target store hours for Labor Day, you might as well take advantage of some of their holiday weekend deals. From 3 for $6 Lays Potato Chips to 2 for $5 bargains on corn, your barbecue won’t pinch your pocketbook at Target.

You can also look for discounts on al fresco dining items you might want to snag to really own your “hostess with the mostest” title. That includes lovely deep deals on items like a 20% off charcoal grill for $19.99 and a 7-piece patio rattan 7-piece patio set of rattan dining table and chairs now only $703.99, marked down from $1089.99.

So make your list. Check it twice. Then head to Target this Labor Day weekend to get the best holiday deals possible.