Planned or unplanned, a Target run is almost always a good time. (Until your toddler flings themselves on the ground outside the toy section, that is.) You can grab your favorite Starbucks drink, cruise around the Dollar Spot, stroll through the home decor aisles, or just make a quick stop in for laundry detergent when you run out. Thanks to Target’s New Year’s Eve hours, you can do all of the above on Dec. 31, 2022 before it’s time to ring in the New Year. And then, you can do it the next day, too.

What are Target’s New Year’s Eve 2022 hours?

Target stores will be open on New Year’s Eve 2022, so you can head to the store with confidence to grab anything you need last-minute to prep for the (long) night ahead. However, most locations will close by 9 p.m., a Target representative confirmed. So, it’s best to check with your local store for their exact hours if you need to make a run in the late evening hours.

What are Target’s New Year’s Day 2023 hours?

The morning after watching the ball drop isn’t always bright and shiny when you have kids (or when you drink too much Champagne), so if you need an escape plan — which, no judgement here — Target will be open New Year’s Day 2023. The retailer will be open for regular business hours, so you can expect the doors at your local store to open and close per their usual schedule.

Whether you forgot to buy a bottle of bubbly ahead of the holiday or you simply want to stop in and browse, you can head to Target for whatever you need this New Year’s.