If you’re a sympathetic crier, please brace yourself before watching Tatyana Forbes’ dad Robert getting super emotional about seeing her compete at the Tokyo Olympics. Robert Forbes had a difficult time holding it together when he talked about how proud he was of his daughter’s journey to playing on Mexico’s Olympic softball team, and you’ll have a difficult time holding it together too. I promise you that.

Tatyana Forbes was a softball player for North Carolina State University who qualified to play for Team Mexico at the Tokyo Olympics, the first time Mexico has competed in the sport. A huge moment in the young woman’s life.

“Playing for Team Mexico has been an unbelievable experience,” Forbes told Go Pack. “Over the last five years, I have got to represent my family while traveling to different countries all over the world. There's nothing better than that. I have worked my whole life for this moment, and I could not be more blessed to have the opportunity to go to the Olympics in Tokyo!”

She’s not the only one feeling blessed. Forbes’ dad Robert spoke to Chris Egan for King 5 TV, wearing a Mexico baseball cap, about watching his daughter fulfill her dream to play for Team Mexico. And he was fighting back tears the entire time.

“It’s just... the fact that she’s there. All the sacrifices. I mean, you can tell by my reaction,” he said. “I’m just happy for her, you know? Just the person that she is. I couldn’t have asked for a better daughter.”

Robert Forbes is super proud of his daughter Tatyana.

