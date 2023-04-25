Taurus season (April 20 to May 20) is officially here and with it is a whole month of bull-headed, steadfast, strong Taurus energy. A Taurus is known for emulating its Earth sign by being intelligent, dependable, hardworking, loyal, and strong. Which means if you love a Taurus, you already know that they can be a bit stubborn, but are overall focused on getting things done and incredibly passionate about those that they love. And if you are a Taurus? Well then you need some Taurus Instagram captions to help celebrate this season of big Venus energy.

Whether your birthday has already passed or you’re still waiting for it to come, Taurus season is a whole vibe and lasts all the way through May 20. So no matter what kind of post you do, these Taurus Instagram captions can come in handy. From funny captions to quotes and lyrics about strength to just perfect little sentences that act as an ode to the Taurus season and all those who get to celebrate in it, any of these will be just right for your bull-like ways.

Taurus Instagram captions

You mess with the bull, you get the horns.

Happy Taurus season! “I believe in being strong when everything seems to be going wrong.” — Audrey Hepburn

Bullheaded and proud.

I’m a Taurus, what’s your excuse?

I can buy myself flowers, because I’m a Taurus.

Slow and steady wins the race, and I’m in it to win. Happy birthday to me.

Happy Taurus season, my fellow bull babes.

Everything you know about a Taurus is what we want you to know.

Tauruses don’t have an attitude — we have a personality most of you can’t handle.

Stand back: It’s bull season.

Shutterstock

It’s Taurus season, so I’m here to get all the sh*t done that you can’t.

Big Taurus Energy

Love is in a Taurus’ mind, but freedom is in their soul.

I’m a Taurus. I build, I demolish, and then I rebuild even better than efore.

Taurus always gives two choices: take it or leave it.

“I just want to live while I’m alive.” Happy Taurus season from Bon Jovi and me.

“Went the distance, now I'm back on my feet” — “Eye of the Tiger”

To be a Taurus is to always be in love.

Obsessed with her. (It’s me. I’m her.)

I can tell you got big Venus energy.

Be sure to carry that Taurus energy with you throughout the entire season and get some sh*t done. But first: make a post.