If you somehow haven’t heard yet, Friday, April 19 is not going to be just another regular day — it’s the release date for The Tortured Poets Department, Taylor Swift’s 11th studio album. And if you’re having an album release party — for yourself, your friends, or your kid and their besties — you’ll love these Taylor Swift-themed party food ideas. Because what’s a listening party without good snacks?
Swift announced the release of The Tortured Poets Department during her Grammy’s acceptance speech for Midnights, and immediately shared the cover art on her social media. While we don’t yet know the track list or exactly what the album will be about, knowing Swift, there will be plenty of material about heartbreak (thanks, Joe Alwyn) and lots of delicious new lyrics and the wordplay she’s known for. And considering Swift is actually related to Emily Dickinson, the album’s name feels even more perfect.
So, whether you’re listening with your kid, your friends, or by yourself, here are some tasty Taylor Swift-themed party food ideas to make the whole thing feel even more special. Most are sweet — nothing is better for heartbreak than chocolate, right? — but there are savory, boozy, and refreshing options, too.
Which Swiftie snacks will you whip up for your listening party? Don’t forget your costume!