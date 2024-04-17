If you somehow haven’t heard yet, Friday, April 19 is not going to be just another regular day — it’s the release date for The Tortured Poets Department, Taylor Swift’s 11th studio album. And if you’re having an album release party — for yourself, your friends, or your kid and their besties — you’ll love these Taylor Swift-themed party food ideas. Because what’s a listening party without good snacks?

Swift announced the release of The Tortured Poets Department during her Grammy’s acceptance speech for Midnights, and immediately shared the cover art on her social media. While we don’t yet know the track list or exactly what the album will be about, knowing Swift, there will be plenty of material about heartbreak (thanks, Joe Alwyn) and lots of delicious new lyrics and the wordplay she’s known for. And considering Swift is actually related to Emily Dickinson, the album’s name feels even more perfect.

So, whether you’re listening with your kid, your friends, or by yourself, here are some tasty Taylor Swift-themed party food ideas to make the whole thing feel even more special. Most are sweet — nothing is better for heartbreak than chocolate, right? — but there are savory, boozy, and refreshing options, too.

1 A “We Are Never, Ever Getting Back To-Cheddar” Cheese Ball The Modern Proper This cheddar and onion cheese ball from The Modern Proper is the perfect thing to smear on crackers or other crunchy vessels of your choosing while you scream-cry to The Tortured Poets Department. It takes about 20 minutes to put together and should chill for 4 to 12 hours before serving, so just time your prep accordingly.

2 Disco Ball Donut Holes Aww, Sam/Yummly T. Swift’s song “mirrorball” is great inspo to take any spherical food and turn it into a disco ball. In this case, you’ll need donut holes, fondant, and edible silver spray to create mini disco balls, as featured on Yummly.

3 Pastel Sugar Cookies Inspired By Lover Princess Pinky Girl Princess Pinky Girl’s unicorn sugar cookies maybe weren’t intended to look like the cover of Swift’s album Lover, but they definitely fit the vibe. Adjust your food coloring accordingly and these could easily be transformed into the perfect blend of sunset pinks, purples, and blues.

4 “I Bet You Think About Brie” Cheese Board Damn Delicious A charcuterie board is never a bad idea, and you can customize them so easily. Damn Delicious’s summer cheese board is so gorgeous, and pairs lots of fresh fruit with different cheeses and carb options. Or, you could put together her chocolate and cheese board, if you want to serve something sweeter. Both are brie-centric, so the wordplay works either way.

5 “Loving Him Was Red” Velvet Brownies A Cookie Named Desire Any red food will do if you want to make this lyrical pun, but red velvet brownies (like these from A Cookie Named Desire) are a definite crowd-pleaser. With a rich homemade frosting on top, these are sure to impress your kids or friends, whoever you’re listening with.

6 Broken Heart Cookies A Cozy Kitchen Considering Swift hasn’t released an album since her split with Joe Alwyn, it’s safe to say The Tortured Poets Department is going to feature plenty of songs about heartbreak. So, these chocolate sugar cookies with royal icing from A Cozy Kitchen are a natural fit for your party spread.

7 “Lavender Haze” Lemonade Yummly/Cookie Rookie Need to serve something to represent Midnights? Anything lavender would be perfect, but this lavender lemonade sounds especially delicious (and simple). You can serve it as is, or mix in the spirit of your choice if it’s an adults-only listening party.

8 Snake Breadsticks For The Reputation Stans Yummly/Flawless Food Why wouldn’t you make these snake breadsticks from Yummly for your T. Swift loving friends? Everyone will obsess over how cute they are, and while they’re made from scratch, they’re not the least bit difficult.

9 A Champagne Cocktail, Minus the Problems Princess Pinky Girl Taylor might sing about “Champagne Problems,” but with these cotton candy bubbly cocktails from Princess Pinky Girl, the only problem might be running out of champs. Any champagne cocktail would be a fun beverage option for your party, but this one is particularly Instagram-able. You could easily make a mocktail version with sparkling grape juice for kids.

10 “All-Mond Too Well” Cookies Love & Lemons Love & Lemon’s almond butter cookies take about 30 minutes total, so you can listen to the “All Too Well” 10-minute version three times while you make them. They’re soft, sweet, nutty, and just a little bit salty, so snackers of all ages will enjoy them.

11 An Island Breeze Cocktail Half-Baked Harvest Half-Baked Harvest’s island breeze is a tropical blend of lemon, lime, and mango juices, spiked with silver tequila and Mezcal. Reputation girlies will definitely be ready for it (IYKYK).

12 A Conversation Heart Cake A Cozy Kitchen You can put any Taylor lyrics you want on this cake from A Cozy Kitchen, and customize the frosting color if you want a different vibe. This recipe is all about strawberry cake and icing, and includes instructions for making roasted strawberries to intensify the flavor (drool).

13 Breakfast At Midnight Dude That Cookz You know, just when Taylor eats it in “22.” Any breakfast recipe will work, but this cheesy hashbrown casserole from Dude That Cookz is perfect for feeding a crowd.

Which Swiftie snacks will you whip up for your listening party? Don’t forget your costume!