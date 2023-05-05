Teachers, administrators, and educators of all kind deserve our thanks and appreciation all year, especially during Teacher Appreciation Week. This year it’s being celebrated from Monday, May 8 through Friday, May 12, so mark your calendars: ‘tis the week of Teacher Appreciation Week 2023 freebies. Companies of all kinds — from fast food lunch joints and grocery chains to meditation apps and hotels — are giving out free items, gift cards, and discounts to teachers.

In fact, there are so many good deals and steals this year, you may have to plan out a Teacher Appreciation Week itinerary in order to collect all the freebies available to you. Even if you don’t make use of every single offer out there (there are only 24 hours in a day), you should certainly be able to get a few free meals this week, and save some money on new clothes for work, supplies for your classroom, and a few nice things for yourself, too.

Just be sure to check the details on the freebies and deals you’re most excited about. Some stores only run their Teacher Appreciation Week promotions for part of the week, or even just for one day. With all that in mind, here’s where you can go forth and collect your goodies.

1 Zaxby’s Zaxby's This year, Teacher Appreciation Week overlaps with National Nurses Week. Zaxby’s is celebrating both with buy one, get one free boneless wings meals only on Tuesday, May 2.

2 MOD Pizza On May 2, teachers who present a valid school ID can receive a free MOD-size pizza or salad with the purchase of the same item. So, grab your best teacher friend and head to lunch.

3 Firehouse Subs Another lunch deal: bring your teacher ID to Firehouse Subs between May 8 and May 12, and you’ll receive a free medium sub with the purchase of an additional medium sub meal. Just know this offer is only available for in-store diners, not online.

4 Freddy’s Frozen Custard Freddy's Drop by your nearest Freddy’s any time during Teacher Appreciation Week to pick up a free mini sundae topped with M&Ms.

5 Potbelly Sandwich Shop From May 8 through May 12, Potbelly is offering teachers a free regular-sized soft drink or a free cookie with their meal. Just show your school ID at the counter when you order. This deal is for in-store orders only.

6 McAlister’s Deli Ugh, McAlister’s sweet tea is the best. From May 3 to May 10, teachers who show their work ID at checkout will receive a free 32-ounce tea (whether you purchase anything else or not).

7 Sonic A free cheeseburger sounds pretty great. Get one from Sonic by downloading their app and enrolling in the free Teachers’ Circle rewards program. This promo runs from May 9 through May 16.

8 Buffalo Wild Wings Bring your school ID to Buffalo Wild Wings, where it’ll earn you 20% off your order. The promotion is valid for dine-in or carry-out orders.

9 Applebee’s SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images To celebrate both nurses and teachers, Applebee’s is offering one free appetizer (up to $14 value) with an entrée from May 1 through May 13. And, from May 8 through May 12, teachers can receive 20% off their order with a valid employee ID.

10 TGI Friday’s Dine at your local TGI Friday’s any time after 5 p.m. on May 2 to receive a free dinner from a more limited version of the menu.

11 Costco If you’ve been mulling over joining the Costco cult, now’s the time. New members who verify themselves as teachers will receive a $20 gift card to the store.

12 Great Wolf Lodge Teachers who book reservations here between May 8 and May 14, 2023 can save 40% by using the code TEACHER. The offer is valid for stays through September 21, 2023. (Side note: It’s kind of the bomb for a weekend away with kids.)

13 Hotels.com Hoping to stay somewhere specific? Hotels.com offers educators 10% off of their bookings.

14 Jo-Ann Need to re-up on any of your craft supplies? Teachers save 15% on purchases all year long at Jo-Ann.

15 Michael’s If you have a Michael’s near you, stop in any time throughout the year to receive a 15% off teacher discount on your purchase.

16 Books-A-Million Sign up for a Books-A-Million Educator Card and receive 20% off all your purchases.

17 Crayola Visit Crayola.com to shop their Teacher Gifts section, which are all 20% off during Teacher Appreciation Week with the code EDUCATORS.

18 Adidas Been eyeing some Adidas? Register on their website to receive up to 30% off your purchases online and in stores, and 20% off at factory outlets.

19 Reebok Need a new pair of shoes to hold up to long days in the classroom? Reebok offers a 50% discount to all educators.

20 Crocs UCG/Universal Images Group/Getty Images All throughout May, teachers can save 25% on their orders from Crocs.com.

21 Boden Boden, with their seriously cute clothes and lots of classroom-appropriate work outfits, gives teachers 20% off plus free shipping on orders of $49 or more.

22 Madewell Madewell offers teachers a 15% off educator discount year-round, available both in stores and online.

23 J. Crew All teachers, regardless of grade, get 15% off in-store and online when you register on the J. Crew website. Hello, new work wardrobe.

24 Headspace Here’s a Teacher Appreciation deal you don’t have to rush to snag this week — the Headspace meditation app offers free access to K through 12 teachers all year round.

25 Amazon If you have a .edu email address and didn’t know, signing up for Amazon Prime with it will give you six months of the service for free. Oh, and if you hadn’t heard of it before, the #FoundItOnAmazon page has up to 80% off teaching items. Just sayin’.

26 Canva Pro Did you know Canva Pro is free year-round for teachers of grades K through 12? Get verified to start your Pro plan online.

27 DocFly Teachers and students can use DocFly to add text to PDF files, sign PDFs, and merge separate files into one without purchasing any software. Register online to receive 10 free file downloads per month.

28 Adobe The software company wants to show love to teachers all year long. Teachers and students alike can save 60% on any Adobe product, any time of year.

29 Apple picture alliance/Getty Images Need a new computer for your new Adobe programs? Apple’s Education Store offers up to $200 off on certain laptops.

30 Samsung If you’re more of a PC person, teachers can save up to 30% on laptops, tablets, and more on Samsung.com. Just shop using their Education Offers Program.

So, while most parents can agree we appreciate teachers every single day, we hope you feel the extra love during Teacher Appreciation Week this year. And enjoy the free sandwiches, too.