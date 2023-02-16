Teacher Delivers Baby In School Nurse’s Office After Pregnant Mom’s Water Broke

Loren Carcamo was just heading to Kleberg Elementary School in Dallas, Texas to pick up her daughter when something happened. Her water broke. She went into labor right there at her daughters’ school. Labor that hit her so quickly, Carcamo ended up delivering her baby right there in the school nurse’s office, with a fifth grade teacher there to help.

School nurse Tylar Krause had called Carcamo that day to pick up one of her two daughters as the little girl was feeling sick. When the pregnant mom arrived, Krause told TODAY, Carcamo went into labor. And she wasn’t quite sure what to do at first. “I’ve never delivered a baby. I watched one birth during nursing school,” Krause told the news outlet. “So I was like, ‘OK, let me just try to remember what they did.’ I was panicking.”

Fortunately, Krause’s office had the presence of mind to call in fifth grade teacher Maria Perez to step in to help. Because in an unbelievable stroke of good luck, Perez was actually an OB/GYN resident in her native country of Venezeula before becoming a teacher in Dallas. And when Perez saw Carcamo, she realized she would never make it in time to the hospital.

“I said, ‘Don’t worry. I was a medical doctor in my country and I delivered a lot of babies,’” Perez recalled telling Carcamo in an interview with local news station KPRC 2. Perez’s words of comfort and her experience delivering babies soothed Carcamo. “I felt like I was with a real friend, with my doctor, so when she started talking to me... the scary part just went away,” she told KPRC 2.

Within 10 minutes, Carcamo had delivered a healthy baby girl named Leire Madeleine. And Perez told TODAY that being in the room for the birth was an amazing experience. “Everybody should experience that. It’s beautiful,” Perez said. “When the baby comes and starts crying, you just feel that amazing energy.”

Loren Carcamo is certainly not the first mother to go into labor in an unexpected situation. In 2021, a 9-year-old girl delivered her baby sister when he mom went into labor at home, while last May another mom gave birth roadside as she was trying to get some chores done with her five kids in the car watching. Some babies just know how to make an entrance.