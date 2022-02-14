28 Texts To Send To A Friend Who Is Scared

Fear is a very real (and scary) thing. Once it has you in its grip, it’s hard to escape it. And while sometimes fear might be founded in something very real, it can also be the worry of something to come, which can take your anxiety to a whole new level. If you want to let someone know that you’re there for them but don’t quite have the right words to say, these texts to send to a friend who is scared are short, sweet, and supportive.

No matter if your friend’s fear is unfounded or not, it’s very real to them. That’s why you should never try to dismiss their worry as something silly. Of course, if someone you care about is seriously scared and in any kind of danger, you should encourage them to call 911 and be sure that they (and their family) are in a safe place.

But if your friend just needs to read some comforting words, these texts can do the trick.

Texts To Find Out Why They’re Afraid

What’s wrong?

What type of fear are you feeling?

Did something happen?

Can you tell me more about your experience?

Are you safe?

Is your safety in jeopardy?

Where are you and your kids right now?

I can come get you, no questions asked.

Supportive Texts To A Friend Who Is Scared

Even though I don’t understand what you’re going through, I’m here for you if you need me.

I’m so sorry.

That’s so hard.

I’m always here if you need to talk.

I love you, no matter what.

How can I help you right now?

You’re not alone.

I’ll stay with you for as long as you need me to be.

I am right here.

It’s okay to feel this way.

Do you want me to come over?

Encouraging Texts To A Friend Who Is Scared

It’s okay to feel scared. We all do.

It’s not silly to feel the way you do.

Would you like to go somewhere quiet and talk?

You are so loved.

It’s okay to not be okay.

You’re allowed to feel anxious, even if you don’t know the reason why.

Do you need me to get your kids so you can have some time for yourself?

Your fear is not silly.

If you’ve noticed that your friend seems to be fearful lately, it’s perfectly okay to reach out to find out what’s bothering them. Sometimes all they might need is a text telling them that you care for them, and are offering support. Hopefully, their fear will pass and happier days will soon be on the horizon once again.