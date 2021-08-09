These 37 Flirty & Funny Texts Are Perfect To Send To Your Wife

Keeping the love alive in a relationship takes work. Avoiding becoming just roommates requires giving a partnership constant attention, be it listening patiently, supporting in big moments and small, and reminding each other of why you fell in love in the first place. As it turns out, a sweet or flirty text can help with that.

But what exactly do wives want to hear? Pro tip: Not another reminder to pick up the dry cleaning. Sure, it needs to be said, but maybe save that message for an in-person moment and save the texts for something a little more sexy. Maybe you tease her with something from the early days of your romance. Or perhaps you just send her a vote of confidence she may need to hear on a rough day. You could go full out filthy, but just remember any pics could end up someplace on the internet she may not want them to appear, so watch out.

The point isn’t so much what the text says (you don’t need to worry about going all Shakespeare on your love), it’s more the thought that counts. The fact that you took time out of your day to tell her how you feel instead of just sending her another silly Olympics meme or request to pick up coffee creamer on her way home from work.

Sweet Texts To Send To Your Wife

Sometimes you just need to give your spouse a little extra love. But if you’re both racing off to work, that can be hard. A quick text with a thoughtful note can go a long way.

Love you, mean it.

Have I told you today that I love you?

You looked really cute this morning.

Idea: I’ll pick up dinner.

Our child is looking more like you every day. What a lucky kid.

You make my mornings better.

My heart is ever at your service.

In case you’ve forgotten, I absolutely adore you.

You are amazing. Never forget that.

You’re the freaking best.

Want to go steady?

You are the best wife ever.

Home is whenever I’m with you.

Brothers91/E+/Getty Images

Flirty And Sexy Texts To Send To Your Wife

Amp up the heat even when you’re far away by reminding your wife how much she turns you on. Sometimes even a short message can be seductive.

I’m so lucky to have such a sexy woman in my life.

Like your dress this morning. Can’t wait to see it on the floor tonight.

I had a dream about you last night.

I’ve been waiting all day to see you.

Be honest, how long have you been waiting to get a text from me?

I can’t stop thinking about last night.

When I walk into a room full of people, I always look for you first.

You know you’re the most attractive person in this room, right?

Netflix and chill?

Psst. Meet me in the bedroom in 10.

Funny Texts To Send To Your Wife

Did you know humor is an aphrodisiac? Put your wife in the right mood by making her laugh with these ridiculous one liners.