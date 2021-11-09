For kids, Thanksgiving might not be quite as exciting as Halloween (Trick-or-treating! Free candy!) or as magical as Christmas (Santa Claus! Presents!), but it can still be a fun day for them. Even kids who are super picky eaters every other day of the year will enjoy sitting at the table with their family, eating delicious side dishes like sweet potatoes with marshmallows and macaroni and cheese (I think we can all appreciate that, honestly). Of course, Thanksgiving is about more than just food. One way to show your little ones that is through some Thanksgiving quotes for kids.

Whether you share the quotes in a cute card you bought just for them or you decide to read some quotes at the table as part of an exercise about being grateful and thankful, any of the below Thanksgiving quotes for kids are a good way to show them what Thanksgiving is all about. Choose a quote about gratitude to teach your kids to be appreciative of what they have every day, and not just during the holidays. Or share a funny quote they’ll understand to make them laugh.

Whatever you want to do with your Thanksgiving quotes, kids will probably be more into it than you think. Here are some of the best ones out there that kids can get behind.

Thanksgiving Quotes About Gratitude

“Piglet noticed that even though he had a very small heart, it could hold a rather large amount of gratitude.” — Winnie-the-Pooh (A.A. Milne)

“If you are really thankful, what do you do? You share.” — W. Clement Stone

“Thanksgiving is more than eating, Chuck… Those early Pilgrims were thankful for what had happened to them, and we should be thankful, too. We should just be thankful for being together. I think that’s what they mean by ‘Thanksgiving,’ Charlie Brown.” — A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving

It isn’t what you have in your pocket that makes you thankful, but what you have in your heart.

“What if, today, we were grateful for everything?” — Charlie Brown

God, we thank you for this food. For rest and home and all things good. For wind and rain and sun above, but most of all, for those we love.

“Be present in all things and thankful for all things.” — Maya Angelou

“Those who appreciate what they have are the ones who always value what they have in life. Warm greetings on the occasion of Thanksgiving.”

“Some people are always grumbling because roses have thorns; I am thankful that thorns have roses.” — Alphonse Karr

“Give thanks not just on Thanksgiving Day, but every day of your life. Appreciate and never take for granted all that you have.” — Catherine Pulsifer

“What I love about Thanksgiving is that it’s purely about getting together with friends or family and enjoying food. It’s really for everybody, and it doesn’t matter where you’re from.” — Daniel Humm

“I am grateful for what I am and have. My Thanksgiving is perpetual.” — Henry David Thoreau

Shutterstock

Funny Thanksgiving Quotes