These 35 Thanksgiving Riddles Will Break The Ice At The Dinner Table

Our national day of thanks is coming up faster than you can say “pumpkin pie.” And while you might already be working on sussing out the guest list, tablescape options, and groceries, it’s also never too soon to come up with some entertaining distractions for the kids. Let’s be honest, they'll be running around like turkeys with their heads cut off on Thanksgiving. What you need are some brain busters to keep them occupied, like these Thanksgiving riddles for kids.

Watch them scratch their heads as you challenge your tiniest guests with these brain teasers. Punny, silly, and heavy on the dad jokes, these Thanksgiving riddles for kids are ideal fodder for Thanksgiving dinner talk. In fact, you could even divide your family down the center of the table into teams and have them play against each other as you pass the gravy and cranberry sauce. Whoever wins gets first dibs on dessert. Or, better yet, let the winning team fight over the wishbone.

With this list of of Thanksgiving riddles for kids, you’ll be thankful for the camaraderie of your fam collectively joined in a little holiday fun. And your kids? Well, they’ll have plenty of puzzles to challenge their friends with when it’s back to school time after the Thanksgiving weekend is over.

1 Where do turkeys go to dance? FG Trade/E+/Getty Images The Butter Ball.

2 Which side of a turkey has the most feathers? The outside.

3 What happened to the turkey who got in a fight? He had the stuffing knocked out of him.

4 What is a drummer’s favorite part of a turkey? The drum sticks.

5 I am the smallest unit of measurement in the pilgrim cookbook. A pil-gram.

6 I can be crushed, baked, carved and you can see me everywhere on Thanksgiving. What am I? A pumpkin.

7 If you feel scared on Halloween and jolly on Christmas, what do you feel on Thanksgiving? Stuffed.

8 I get roasted, but I am not coffee, and I sound like a country. What am I? A turkey.

9 I have legs and can walk, I am a key but can’t open the doors. What am I? A turkey.

10 What do you call a running turkey? skynesher/E+/Getty Images Fast food.

11 What is that favorite sport of pumpkins and gourds? Squash.

12 Why did the turkey cross the road twice? To prove he wasn’t chicken.

13 What do you call a turkey on the day after Thanksgiving? Lucky.

14 What sound does a limping turkey make? Wobble, wobble.

15 What can never be eaten at Thanksgiving dinner? Thanksgiving breakfast and lunch.

16 I have ears but I cannot hear and I have flakes but I have no hair. What am I? Corn.

17 If the Pilgrims were alive today, what would they be most famous for? Their age.

18 What kind of music did the Pilgrims like? Plymouth Rock.

19 Where did the first corn come from? The stalk brought it.

20 Can a turkey jump higher than the Empire State Building? Yes — a building can't jump at all.

21 What did the turkeys sing on Thanksgiving Day? God save the kin.

22 What sound does a space turkey make? Hubble, hubble, hubble.

23 If April showers bring May flowers, what do Mayflowers bring? Pilgrims.

24 I am a kitchen appliance, but I am not trying to boast, in November at Thanksgiving, your delicious turkey is what I roast. Oven.

25 What’s the difference between April Fools and Thanksgiving? On one you’re thankful on the other you’re prankful.

26 Why didn’t the pilgrims tell secrets in the cornfield? Because the corn has ears.

27 What is a mathematician's favorite food on Thanksgiving? Pumpkin Pi.

28 Why did the turkey get arrested? Fowl play.

29 What is a turkey’s favorite food on Thanksgiving? Nothing. It’s already stuffed.

30 Why did the scarecrow win the Nobel Prize? He was out standing in his field.

31 When do you serve tofu turkey? Pranksgiving.

32 What’s the best thing to eat your pie with? Your mouth.

33 What do you call an evil turkey? A poultry-geist.

34 What do you use to make bread on Thanksgiving? May flour.

35 What should you say if your family begs to stop telling Thanksgiving riddles? I can’t stop cold turkey.

Think your children are up to the Thanksgiving riddle challenge? Quiz them with these silly puns. Then eat, drink, and be cranberry.