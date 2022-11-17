Of all the meals you make the other 364-ish days of the year, Thanksgiving has to be one of the prettiest. After all, everyone is (mostly) dressed up, the table is set, and of course, the food looks fabulous. And while taking pictures of your kids looking absolutely adorable is a must, you’ll also want to capture the cranberry sauce, green beans, and the sensational slice of turkey on your plate, too. To make sure that your post is as yummy as the meal itself, use these Thanksgiving turkey Instagram captions which might make you feel very thankful.

You don’t even have to wait until everyone is seated to start snapping away. You can start documenting all those delish behind-the-scenes shots, like when you’re still wearing your PJs and trying to wrangle the turkey into the roasting pan — or the terrifying moment when you realize that you don’t have said roasting pan to toss the turkey into. Or you may want to immortalize the memory of your first Thanksgiving together as a family and take a photo of the turkey as it’s being carved. And perhaps when you look down at your plate and see the foods that are synonymous with family and abundance, you’ll want to pick up your phone (and not your fork) to help you remember how felt right then, when, for a split second, everything was good and right.

These Thanksgiving turkey Instagram captions can help do just that.

Thanksgiving turkey Instagram captions of turkey prep

I get pie with a little help from my friends.

Let’s talk turkey.

Winner, winner, turkey dinner.

It’s turkey time.

Because you know I’m all about that baste.

No fowl play allowed.

Full turkey prep mode.

Grateful that the turkey isn’t totally frozen.

Talk turkey to me.

When in doubt, stuff it.

Birds of a feather flock together.

Thanksgiving turkey Instagram captions of the turkey on the table

Feast your eyes on this.

Thankful for stretchy pants.

Come for the turkey, stay for the sides.

Oh my gourd-ness, I love Thanksgiving.

Thankful to be a part of a family who takes eating as seriously as I do.

I came in like a Butterball.

And the award goes to…

Thanksgiving is my season.

Little Miss Thankful.

Keep calm and gobble on.

Thanksgiving turkey Instagram captions for the turkey getting carved

In everything, give thanks.

Every day is a leg day.

Feast mode.

Leftovers are for quitters.

Look at this feast; now let’s eat.

Raise your gobble-let for a toast.

Nobody puts gravy in a corner.

Too stuffed to think of a caption.

Eat, drink, and be thankful.

Gobble gobble, ya’ll.

Feast your eyes.

Thanksgiving turkey Instagram captions for turkey on the plate

Gobble ‘til you wobble.

Touchdowns, tailgates, and turkey

Family, turkey, and football — oh my!

You’ll always be my gravy.

Stuffed with stuffing.

Love at first bite.

Turkey and wine and I’m feeling fine.

#Stuffed.

Don’t be a jerky; eat some turkey.

Is it too soon to be thinking about leftovers?

Hit me gravy one more time.

Current status: stuffed like a turkey.

Food, family, fortunate.

If you’re in a food-induced fog on Turkey Day, you might need some inspo on what words to say to include with your post. Having some Thanksgiving turkey Instagram captions at the ready means that you can focus on what’s really important — spending time with your family…and eating.