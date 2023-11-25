There are few things that impress people like good homemade cornbread. While there is zero wrong with a box of Jiffy cornbread mix (that box also makes for great pancakes), there’s just something about the homemade southern staple. And while you don’t have to be from the south to appreciate good cornbread, you kind of need a southern recipe to make good cornbread. (Don’t worry, this isn’t one made with pork rinds or anything.) Whether you want a cornbread recipe for making holiday dressing, to go with your chili, or to impress your friends at your next potluck, I have the perfect, easiest cornbread recipe for you — courtesy of my own southern granny.

You will have to refer to this recipe as Granny Jo’s Buttermilk Cornbread because if you met my granny, she would insist that you call her Granny Jo, too. And when I tell you this recipe for cornbread could not be any simpler, I mean it. You need one bowl, a few pantry staples, and a bag of self-rising cornmeal mix to make the absolute best cornbread. You don’t have to do it in a cast iron pan (it is a nice touch), and you can even choose to do it in a muffin tin for individual servings or one big cake pan for easy slicing. It’s up to you on how to serve it, and you can also swap in regular milk for the buttermilk if you don’t have it (or don’t want to do that hack of mixing in vinegar).

At least once a week I make this cornbread, and then my 5-year-old insists on taking the leftover slices to school for lunch. A hunk of cornbread, a side of grapes, and a cheese stick? Lunch of champions. This cornbread recipe is just perfect for every situation, and when you take it out of the oven and throw a big glob of butter right on top, well lord have mercy. You’ll be talking in a southern accent after the first bite and yelling “y’all quit!” at your bickering children.

This is the cornbread recipe page out of the family cookbook my Granny made all of her grandchildren when they were married.

Granny Jo’s Buttermilk Cornbread

Ingredients

2 cups self-rising buttermilk cornmeal mix

1 1/4 to 1 1/12 cups buttermilk

1/4 cup vegetable oil

1 egg

1 to 2 tablespoons sugar

Directions

Preheat oven to 425 degrees and grease your pan

Blend all ingredients, pour into pan

Bake 20 to 25 minutes

Serve hot and garnish with butter

I know Ina says it a lot, but truly — how simple is that? You can double or triple this cornbread recipe with zero problems, and when I tell you it comes out perfectly every single time, I mean it. My only suggestion? Use butter and a paper towel to grease your pan rather than a cooking spray — it helps with the golden color on the outside and packs in some extra flavor. It stores well, too. Just let it fully cool and pop it in some bags. Reheat wrapped in a paper towel for just a few seconds in the microwave.

And don’t forget: my Granny Jo loves you. This recipe is proof.