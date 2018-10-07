Halloween may be one of the funniest holidays for kids, but it also provides an amazing excuse for parents to unleash their creative sides. While you're deciding which costumes to purchase or put together at home, this list of best Halloween face paint kits for kids is going to come in handy.

Each of the kits on this list contains non-toxic paints that are free of harmful chemicals. Depending on your child's costume — and your level of artistic ability — you may decide that a glow-in-the-dark paint kit is needed or you can opt for a crayon kit that makes color application a lot easier.

And because paint removal is just as much a concern for parents as getting a costume to look just right, the majority of these kits are made with water-based paint. This type of paint generally comes off easily with soap and water (though you may need to re-apply it after a few hours, especially if your child sweats or comes into contact with water). However, if you need a longer-lasting solution, don't worry: a top-notch oil-based face painting kit has also been included.

Whether you're pulling together an adorable DIY baby Halloween costume or a cheap Halloween costume for kids that could benefit from a few creative touches, these face painting kits are safe and will make getting ready for the holiday a blast.

1 The Best Overall Face Painting Kit Colorful Art Co. Face Paint Kit For Kids Amazon $20 See On Amazon This award-winning face paint set earned the TillyWig Sterling Fun Award in 2017 for "Best Creative Fun." It comes with 16 highly-pigmented and diverse colors, all of which were tested in labs and meet FDA safety requirements. And there’s plenty of paint to go around — according to the manufacturer, there’s enough to paint 150 faces. The colors can be blended together and last for hours. Plus, since this is a water-based paint kit, it washes off with warm water and soap. The kit comes with 30 stencils and three types of brushes: one for applying wide lines and filling in your work, a fine brush for outlining shapes, and a brush to create details. One promising review: “This was awesome to paint 11 faces on Halloween, and I still have a ton leftover! Great color, great effects, and it stayed on throughout the day and then washed off easily with water.”

2 The Kit That Comes With Face Paint, Hair Chalk, And Stencils Zenovika Face Paint Kit Amazon $23 See On Amazon Not only is this face paint kit excellent for beginners, but it also comes with everything you need to create fun Halloween looks. Each set includes 15 water-based paints, two glitter powders in silver and gold, and two chalk hair colors in orange and green. The paints are nontoxic, hypoallergenic, and fragrance-free. The kit also includes 60 stencils and a book with step-by-step instructions for creating different kid-approved looks, like butterflies and tigers. You’ll also get three brushes and two sponges for easy application. The paints are quick-drying, easy to apply, and just as easy to remove with soap and water. One promising review: “This set was so great & included everything for face painting a party full of kids! My 10 year old was the artist and really appreciated the booklet to copy from & the stencils. Well worth it--will get lots of use!”

3 Best Glow-In-The-Dark Face Painting Kit Blue Squid UV Glow-In-The-Dark Fact & Body Paint Amazon $16 See On Amazon This UV fluorescent face paint kit includes eight tubes of glow-in-the-dark paint and a small UV light so you can witness your face or body artwork in all of its glowing glory. The paints react to UV light, so you will need a black light or ultraviolet light to enjoy the cool effect, but even when no light is present, the colors are eye-popping, vivid, and last a long time. These water-based vegan paints are hypoallergenic and free of parabens and toxins, so they’re safe for children who have sensitive skin, though it's always recommended that you perform a patch test first to be sure. A little water and soap get rid of the color completely. One promising review: “ I purchased these paints for an evening glow run. They were the perfect choice. The colors were very vibrant. My daughter has severe eczema and I have very sensitive skin and we had no adverse reactions to the paint that we put all over our faces! And after several hours of wear the paint washed off with no trace of stain or reaction to the paint whatsoever.”

4 Best Face Painting Crayons Joyin Toy Face and Body Crayons Amazon $10 See On Amazon These body and face crayons make it even easier for anyone not confident in their paintbrush skills to draw shapes and color them in. This nontoxic water-based crayon set comes with 24 colors, including six metallic shades. They have a creamy consistency that makes them a little harder to blend than traditional paints — but they’ll stay on your child’s skin for a long time. The major benefit of using these crayons is that they're less likely to leave a mess behind. And older children can use them on their own faces without much help. Many reviewers say the downside to these crayons is that the color is more difficult to remove — so save yourself time and frustration by stocking up on baby wipes to help remove the color. One promising review: “If you are not a professional like myself this is the perfect face paint to try, it's easy to use just like your drawing on paper and coloring you don't need a special skill.... perfect for first timer.”

5 Best Oil-Based Paint Kit That Lasts For Hours Charmcode Face & Body Painting Palette Amazon $13 See On Amazon Oil-based paints like the ones in this face painting kit will last longer on the face and body, so you won’t have to worry about reapplying color after a few hours or your child sweating paint away. This paint is nontoxic and hypoallergenic, though you may want to do a patch test if your little one has sensitive skin. Each kit includes 13 vibrant shades, as well as two glitter paints in silver and gold. Though the paints are made to last, reviewers recommend using a setting powder or eyeshadow in a similar hue so the colors won’t budge through hours of trick-or-treating. When it’s time to remove this face paint, you’ll need to apply an oil-based cleanser that can handle thicker pigment. Just let it sit for five to 10 seconds before gently wiping off. One promising review: “The colors are vivid and buildable. And easy to work with [...] Once I put the powder over the paint, we didn't have an issue with the color transferring to clothes. It lasted hours even with my daughter (5yrs) rubbing, eating, blind folded for games. It didn't smudge.”

6 Best Metallic Face Painting Kit Bo Buggles Metallic Face Paint Kit Amazon $25 See On Amazon Create shimmery, out-of-this-world looks with these metallic face paints, which are hypoallergenic and nontoxic. The kit includes 12 highly-pigmented paints and two brushes for easy application: one for larger areas and one for fine details. The water-based paints glide on smoothly and come off easily with soap and water. You can also opt for neon paints and other color palettes within the same listing. One promising review: “Vibrant and shimmering colors, lasted through night, washed off with soap and water no staining or residue.”