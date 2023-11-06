Nothing sounds more frivolous to those who don’t have children like a child-sized play couch, but parents who know know. The Nugget Couch is an absolute icon of childhood these days and my own three girls (ages 9, 5, and 18 months) are obsessed with ours. Yes, even the soon-to-be-tween pulls it out for forts and movie nights, and their love for The Nugget makes me think they’re going to love the brand’s new venture even more: the Mini Nugget.

You guys. Nugget has literally made their play couch into a miniature version. It’s as delightful as it sounds. Available exclusively in the iconic Nuggeteer orange, the Mini Nugget is $59 and is an exact petite replica of the original Nugget. It comes in at 9.75 x 19.25 x 3, and is the perfect accessory to your kid’s favorite dolls, stuffies, and toys. Use it to build a castle for Barbie, use it for a doll’s movie night, or just use it as a blueprint before building a structure out of the original Nugget.

The Mini Nugget play couch is available Nov. 6, starting at 8 p.m. EST while supplies last. These are being made in a very limited quantity, so if you know your kid would love nothing more than to make a miniature version of their favorite play fort this holiday season, act fast.

Nugget

Bonus: it’s a really great option for your Elf on the Shelf, too.

Nugget

Like I said, my kids are obsessed. While the Nugget play couch is often talked about the most in toddler parent circles, my big kids love it just as much as the baby does. And I just know all three of mine will love the Mini Nugget, too. I can see them using it for their toys, but I can also see them using it as stepping stones in a game of the Floor is Lava, using it for our Christmas reindeer decorations who need a rest, and even sitting on it themselves and pretending to be giants (or pretending like they shrunk their actual Nugget couch as they play scientist). Imagination abounds — even in the tiniest forms.