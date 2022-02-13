Flowers are good, chocolates are great, but you know what really kick-starts Valentine’s Day? A really delicious coffee. And just in time for the big day of love comes a deal from Tim Hortons you’ll want to take advantage of: a buy one get one free coffee deal at all U.S. Tim Horton locations.

That’s right, you can say I love you a latte by treating yourself to any size Americano, Latte, or Cappuccino, and get one free for someone you love, so long as you use Tim Hortons’ digital app or website to order. If you’re looking for some sugar, this is a great way to get Cupid aiming right at your partner or paramour’s heart.

Oh and don’t forget some real sugar. While you’re on the app, you might as well go ahead and grab your sweetie something sweet to go with their coffee. Tim Hortons has a bunch of a seasonally appropriate treats that all have a strawberry theme including a Strawberry Cheesecake Donut, a Strawberry Cheesecake Muffin, and a Strawberry Dip Donut.

Just think of the bonus points you’ll score when you deliver your babe or buddy not just a coffee but a perfectly pink Strawberry Dip Donut to go with it. And even better, even if you forget this deal on Valentine’s Day, you’re in luck. Tim Hortons BOGO Valentine’s coffee deal runs from February 14 through February 20, so you have an entire week to make amends and take advantage of an a-dough-rable way to say “Happy Valentine’s Day.”