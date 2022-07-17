Clothing shopping for toddlers is fun — miniature button-ups, little tees, and adorable dresses — but it’s frustrating to fork over the money when you know your child will grow out of their new clothes in a matter of months. Trying to figure out sizing on a suit to fit over bulky swim diapers? Also not fun. So, when buying toddler swimsuits, parents probably don’t want to spend a ton of money since it definitely won’t fit next summer.

What you look for when shopping for toddler swimsuits varies by parent: some want them to be minimal coverage so they’re easy to move in, but others want them as covered up as possible to prevent sunburn. Some bathing suits are hand-wash only while others can get tossed right into the washing machine. And toddler swimsuits that offer UPF protection give major peace of mind for parents (so hopefully they have a slim chance of relaxing at the beach).

No matter what you’re looking for in your little one’s swimwear, you don’t have to spend a fortune on it. There are plenty of toddler swimsuits under $25 available on Amazon and — bonus points — they’ll be delivered right to your front door.

We at Romper only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 A ruffled toddler swimsuit MODNTOGA Toddler Girls One-Piece Swimwear Amazon Available in sizes 9-12 months and 4-5T $12.59 See On Amazon Pros: If you like the style, it comes in a variety of colors and prints. Cons: Some reviewers say it runs small, so consider sizing up for the right fit. The MODNTOGA Toddler Girls One-Piece really couldn’t get any cuter thanks to its ruffles, watermelon print, and open back. It’s made with polyester and spandex so it dries quickly and won’t irritate your little one’s skin. Review: “I would order a size up. My 2 year old who usually wears between 2t-3t in normal clothes and is about 25lbs fits perfectly in the 3-4t swimsuit. I kept seeing reviews on people who were saying the butt portion on the swimsuit was too small on their kid so I ordered a size up and it fits great. I don't think it's too small or too sheer.”

2 A dinosaur swimsuit for toddlers RUOGU Rash Guard Swimwear with Hat Amazon Available in sizes 3-6 months to 5-6 years $14.68 $16.86 See On Amazon Pros: This set is rated for UPF 50 and protects the skin underneath from 98% of UV rays. Cons: The patterns aren’t the most aesthetic. This Rash Guard Swim Set with Hat from RUOGU comes in a few designs and hat styles, but all of them are made with soft, super stretchy material for easy dressing and undressing. The long sleeves and neck coverage on the hat will keep your child’s sunburn risk to a minimum. Review: “My son is 2 years and 3 months. I got the 2T and it fits him well. The material is good. The t shirt seems a little longer than other brands but overall great fit.”

3 A floral print swimsuit for toddlers LOSORN ZPY Toddler Two-Piece Swimsuit Set Amazon Available in sizes 1-2T to 4-5T $15.99 See On Amazon Pros: The fabric is UPF 50+. Cons: The care instructions say to machine wash on cold, so you have to be mindful of how it’s laundered. A sunburnt bum is no fun, but lots of toddler girls’ swimsuits don’t come with shorts. This Toddler Two-Piece Swimsuit Set from LOSORN ZPY includes shorts and a rash guard with 3/4-length sleeves and a mock neck. Your little one will look like she’s an extra in Blue Crush in this. Review: “This is the second suit I’ve ordered for my granddaughter. She got the blue one last year. It’s still in good shape and she’s still using it but she needed the next size so I ordered the pink one. They hold their color and wash well. Easy on and off. Good protection from the sun. Inexpensive. And it’s comfortable for my granddaughter who is sensitive to seams in clothing.”

4 The cutest swimsuit set for toddlers Simple Joys by Carter's Toddlers and Baby Girls' 2-Piece Assorted Rashguard Sets Amazon Available in sizes 3-6 months to 5T $16.60 See On Amazon Pros: It comes in long and short sleeves, depending on your preference. Cons: It’s hand-wash only. With a 5-star rating and nearly 18,000 reviews, you can’t go wrong with this Simple Joys by Carter’s Toddlers and Baby Girls' 2-Piece Rashguard Set. It’s made with quick-dry fabric with just enough stretch to make pulling the rash guard on and off no big deal, and boasts UPF 50 sun protection. Review: “I got this set for our daughter as we were going on vacation to a very hot location and i didnt feel her normal suit had enough coverage. She has very sensative skin. This suit was great, fit perfect and she didnt mind at all her arms were totally covered. Bottoms fit correctly which is something I find a lot of times doesn't match with these 2 piece suits.”

5 A matching swim set for toddlers Simple Joys by Carter's Toddlers Swimsuit Trunk and Rashguard Amazon $16.90 See On Amazon Pros: The drawstring on the shorts is functional, so your little guy’s shorts won’t slip off. Cons: It’s hand-wash only. Need a swimsuit pattern that isn’t sharks or dinosaurs? This Simple Joys by Carter’s Toddlers Swimsuit Trunk and Rashguard comes in those too, but also this cute alligator print, and a few others. The fabric is quick drying and offers UPF 50 protection. Review: “We recently went to the beach for a fun family weekend. Unfortunately, our sunscreen failed us. Everyone except my little man was burnt to a crisp! While my little guy did get burned on his face and feet - clothes kept him safe from the sun.”

6 Flamingo swim trunks for toddlers Kanu Surf Boys' Line Up Quick Dry UPF 50+ Beach Swim Trunk Amazon Available in sizes 2T to 18-20 $16.99 See On Amazon Pros: Sizing is available for toddlers up to boys, so your bigs and littles can match. Cons: Reviewers say the trunks run small. UPF 50, quick-dry, machine-washable fabric, and triple-sewn seams for extra durability? Yeah, the Kanu Surf Boys’ Line Up Quick Dry Swim Trunks seem to have it all. If the flamingos aren’t your thing, they come in tons of other colors and patterns. Review: “They're long, loose fitting, have netting and the string tie works! Very happy with this purchase.”

7 A floral rash guard swimsuit for toddlers Simple Joys by Carter's Toddlers and Baby Girls' One Piece Rashguard Amazon Available in sizes 3-6 months to 5T $17.80 See On Amazon Pros: It’s machine-washable. Cons: It doesn’t advertise any UPF protection. This Simple Joys by Carter’s One-Piece Rashguard comes in the absolute cutest patterns (if this floral print doesn’t do it for you, check out the strawberries). The little ruffle details add some personality to the suit, which has a zipper in the back for easy dressing. Review: “Super cute but ran a little but smaller than expected but not too much. I ordered a 3t for my 3 year old and the 12 month for my super small 18 month old because she is stil fitting all of her 12 month clothes. It’s a little snug on my 18 month old but not too much. The material seems really good. They’ve been washed a few times now and been played in outside and the color is still nice and fabric is still the same elasticity. I would buy them again.”

8 A three-piece toddler swimsuit for boys Best For All Toddler Boys Swimsuit Set Amazon Available in sizes 0-3 months to 5T $17.90 See On Amazon Pros: The fabric has UPF 50 protection, and is chlorine- and salt-resistant. Cons: The hat doesn’t have a drawstring, so it may be hard to keep on your toddler’s head. Cutest catch is right. This three-piece set with crab print shorts and a goofy sea creature hat will make your kid the cutest sight on the beach. The Best For All Toddler Boys Swimsuit Set is designed to be durable but still soft and stretchy for comfortable, easy playing. Review: “So cute, I got this for my nephew. We love it. Great swimsuit. Fits well.”

9 Swimsuit with UPF for toddlers uideazone Toddler Rash Guard Swimsuit with UPF 50+ Amazon Available in sizes 3-6 months to 3T $17.99 See On Amazon Pros: It comes in so many patterns for both girls and boys. Cons: Some reviewers say the zipper gets stuck often. If you want your little one to be able to move comfortable in their suit, the uideazone Toddler Rash Guard Swimsuit is made with lightweight, breathable fabric that drys quickly. It also has a chin guard over the zipper to ensure there’s no chafing or pinching under the chin. Review: “Great sun protection for my very fair skinned child. Washed well and fit perfect. My son is 18m & 26lbs. We bought a 2T so he has room to grow but it fits now too.”

10 A polka dot two-piece swimsuit for toddler girls YOUNGER TREE Toddler Girls Summer Swimsuit Amazon Available in sizes 0-3 months to 5-6 years $18.98 See On Amazon Pros: It’s machine-washable. Cons: It doesn’t offer UPF or major coverage from the sun. If your toddler is a little ray of sunshine, she needs this yellow suit for the summer. YOUNGER TREE’s Toddler Girls Summer Swimsuit is 100% polyester that has been specially treated to be soft and not irritating to the skin. It’s perfect for the pool, beach, or splash pad. Review: “Nice fit and my little one found this much more comfy than the long sleeve option I had for her. The bottoms are nice and big so they cover the swim diaper and the top is longer so it covers her top well with a little tummy sticking out.”

11 Retro swim trunks for toddler boys maamgic Swim Trunks For Boys Amazon Available in sizes 2T to 14-16 $18.99 See On Amazon Pros: They have UPF 50 protection and pockets. Cons: They have pockets, perfect for filling with sand and bugs. These maamgic Swim Trunks come in lots of patterns, but this pair is the coolest by far (and for parents sick of shark-themed everything for boys, this is a nice change). These hit slightly above the knee for parents who prefer that look, or just want less extra fabric weighing down their little one. Review: “Will be buying a pair for my son every year!! The first week we got these they needed to be washed them 3 times. They held up amazing but better yet, I couldn’t care less about it since I paid $15 for them.”

12 A 2-piece dinosaur swimsuit uideazone Little Girls 2-Piece Swimsuit Set Amazon Available in sizes 2T to 9-10 years $18.99 See On Amazon Pros: It’s made with UPF 50 breathable fabric. Cons: It’s hand-wash only. It’s so fun to see dinosaur outfits for girls, like this uideazonw Little Girls 2-Piece Swimsuit Set, complete with a snorkeling brontosaurus. The ruffled bottoms add some cute flair and movability while the long sleeves on the rash guard keep little arms out of the sun. Review: “Very pleased with my purchase. Cute leopard design and got 3-4T since my two-year-old wears that size and the top is a little big, but it’s perfect so she has room to grow.”

13 A two-piece mermaid swimsuit for toddler girls JerrisApparel Little Girls' Summer Two-Piece Boyshort Tankini Amazon Available in sizes 3-4T to 14-15 years $21.99 See On Amazon Pros: The two-piece tank and shorts style is easier to take off when wet. Cons: The shorts have an inner lining some parents chose to cut out. With 18 color options to choose from, and sizes that will fit into the tween years, this JerrisApparel Little Girls' Summer Two-Piece Boyshort Tankini works great for toddlers and their older siblings. The racerback style and short bottoms make it easy to run, play, and swim with no fear of the suit chafing or falling. Review: “Kiddo loved the comfort of this suit right away, loves that it gives her two-piece ease with one-piece coverage. The material is sturdy, and the shorts-style is comfortable for after-swim play. The colors are great too.”

14 A rash guard and sun hat set HUAANIUE Baby/Toddler Boy Swimsuit Amazon Available in sizes 0-6 months to 5-6 years $24.99 See On Amazon Pros: It comes with a sun hat and is rated for UPF 50+. Cons: It’s hand-wash and hang-dry only. Want a wetsuit-style toddler swimsuit and a hat with protective covering for the neck? This Baby/Toddler Boy Swimsuit from HUAANIUE will keep your little dude’s skin safe from the sun with UPF 50, and also keep him comfortable in quick-drying, four-way stretch fabric. Review: “I just love the design of this suit. Look so cute on my boy. It's also very functional. Easy to wear. Highly recommended!”

Amazon has plenty of toddler swimsuits under $25, whether you’re looking for a single pair of stylish trunks or a three-piece set with a hat included. As fast as kids grow at this age, it’s nice to know you can find a cute swimsuit that won’t break the bank, since you’ll need a new one in a month or two anyway.