There’s just something special about Trader Joe’s. Maybe it’s all of their Hawaiian shirt-clad team members who always seem to be in a chipper and wonderful mood. Or perhaps it’s all of their amazing snacks, sweets, fresh fruits and veggies, one-of-a-kind dips and sauces, and oh-so-cheap wine? Whatever the reason, everybody has to love a Trader Joe’s, and what better place to shop for your Fourth of July barbecue spread? If you suddenly find yourself missing an ingredient for your barbecue meal on the Fourth of July, you’re probably wondering what the Trader Joe’s Fourth of July hours are.

Trader Joe’s July 4th holiday hours

Will Trader Joe’s be open on the Fourth of July? Fortunately, yes. But you don’t want to wait until the last minute to stock up on BBQ ingredients and supplies, because per the Trader Joe’s website, all locations will be closing early on July 4th. Instead of their usual 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. hours, they will close at 5 p.m. on the Fourth of July.

Trader Joe’s Fourth of July recipes

Pasta salad seems to be a classic staple for July 4th barbecues, and Trader Joe’s has a delicious Buffalo Chicken Pasta Salad recipe for you to make, and it’s made from the infamous Trader Joe’s Buffalo Style Chicken Dip — a fan favorite. You also can’t go wrong with their Green Goddess Grilled Corn recipe, which is made using their Green Goddess Salad Dressing. Round it all off with Fruity Frozen Yogurt Pops for dessert and you’ve got yourself an excellent Fourth of July spread.

Just be sure to grab all of your ingredients for these mouth-watering recipes before the holiday, or at the very least, before 5 p.m. on July 4 when Trader Joe’s will be closing early. Happy celebrations.