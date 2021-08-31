You're Going To Love Trader Joe's Labor Day Hours

Summer is winding to a close, and that unofficial seasonal segue into September is starting. What better way to say goodbye to those dog days of summer than with a backyard bash full of yummy foods you won’t eat again for a while? But if you’re like most people, the number of hot dogs you have never seems to equal your bun situation. So that’s when you might be asking yourself: is Trader Joe’s open on Labor Day? Because the kid who gets the bunless hot dog is probably not going to be too happy.

The first Monday in September is always designated as Labor Day. While schools and some businesses might be closed for the federal holiday, many commercial stores, thankfully, aren’t. That includes Trader Joe’s, which is open on Labor Day. Even better: Trader Joe’s is holding regular store hours, so when you finally realize that you’ve run out of mustard or mayo, you still have time to get it.

Jeff Greenberg/Universal Images Group/Getty Images

The typical fare you’ll find people eating during Labor Day often mimics what they’ve eaten all summer, like grilled meats, cool salads, and icy cold drinks. But sometimes Labor Day weekend is insanely hot, and you might not want to cook at all. Since Trader Joe’s is open on Labor Day, you can welcome in some yummy relief in the form of their freshly prepared foods. You might want to grab a Southwestern Chopped Salad Kit, that comes with tortilla strips, pepitas, cotija cheese and an avocado dressing to tantalize your tastebuds. And while you’re going through the aisles, be sure to drop a bag of Gluten Free Hamburger Buns into your cart, too. And when you need something to wash it all down with, you can sip on the Watermelon Cucumber Cooler, 64 fl. ounces of refreshing organic goodness.

But let’s say that you want to take your Labor Day gathering to the next level. Trader Joe’s offers some delish recipes that don’t require a ton of work, like its Peach Coleslaw, which boasts five fab ingredients that are all available at the store. You’ll want to fire up the grill for the Sweet & Spicy Grilled Chicken Thighs, a recipe that’s minimal on ingredients (there are just four!), but maximizes flavor. There’s even a how-to video on grilling bone-in chicken thighs to juicy perfection.

So whether it’s just a small gathering with friends and fam, or a whole block party filled with food, Trader Joe’s has the apps (and the store hours) to make it all possible.