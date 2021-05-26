6 Trader Joe's Deals For Memorial Day 2021, Including Grass-Fed Ground Beef

If Memorial Day kind of snuck up on you this year, you’re not alone. With so many things taking up your time (and mental sanity), it might have slipped your mind that the holiday is almost here. And since social distancing guidelines are starting to lift, there’s even the chance that you’ll get to spend it with friends and family, unlike last year. So if you’re looking for some last minute stuff for your soiree, you’ll need to know if Trader Joe’s is open on Memorial Day.

Trader Joe’s Memorial Day 2021 Hours

If you’ve run out of sides and dips, then TJ’s is the store for you. But is it actually open on Memorial Day? Well, you’re in luck, because Trader Joe’s is open for the holiday weekend, per Delish. Since Memorial Day technically is on Monday, your local TJ’s should open its doors at its regular 8:00 a.m. opening time. Even better is the fact that Trader Joe’s alcohol sales operating hours also commence at 8:00 a.m., so if you’re planning to do a little day drinking, you can stock up first thing in the morning. Still, store hours can vary, so you should probably call your neighborhood Trader Joe’s to know their hours for sure.

Memorial Day Deals

Now, Trader Joe’s isn’t known for its bulk buys (that’s what warehouse stores like Costco and BJ’s are for, after all). So if you’re going to be hitting up your local Trader Joe’s, it’s most likely that you’re looking for some sides, apps, and desserts to round out your meal. That’s when you’ll need to turn to Trader Joe’s Fearless Flyer (yes, it’s really called that) to find out about special items that can make your backyard BBQ a blast.

For starters, there’s the Sparkling Black Tea with Peach Juice ($3.99 per four-pack of 8.45 fluid ounce cans) that tastes like the unofficial start of summer. But if you’re looking to fire up the grill for a smaller gathering, the Organic Grass Fed Ground Beef Patties ($7.49/lb) comes with four 4-ounce pre-portioned patties that are 85% lean and 15% fat. Of course, your burger is going to be lonely without a bun, so the 4-pack of Gluten Free Hamburger Buns ($3.99) are a must.

And no BBQ would be complete without condiments. So when ketchup won’t cut it, Trader Joe’s Tomato Ketchup with Black Summer Truffle ($2.99 while supplies last), is tangy while adding the intrigue of the truffle taste in every bite.

As for dessert, you can always serve up some ice cream in the Trader Joe’s Organic Sugar Cones, which are made from wheat flour, dark brown sugar, and coconut oil. The 12 kosher certified cones sell for $2.29. Looking for a salty sweet snack? Try Trader Joe’s Strawberry & Vanilla Flavored Yogurt Pretzels ($2.99), which are salty bits of strawberry yogurt coated candy goodness.

If you run out of an essential item (or simply want something sensational to snack on), hit up your local Trader Joe’s come Memorial Day — they’ll be open so you can get some treats or some adult beverages, too.