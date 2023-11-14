Between shopping for gifts, traveling, and cooking more than your usual fare, the holiday season is a busy and expensive time of year. But whether you are basically hosting a family reunion at your house for Thanksgiving or simply dropping in with a courtesy contribution, there is an affordable solution to one thing you’ll have to buy: food. Trader Joe’s is the spot for affordable, tasty groceries, and you wouldn’t believe what they’ve got in stores for Thanksgiving this year. You can find delicious and inexpensive drinks, sides, and snacks for your holiday gathering at the popular retailer. Keep in mind, though, that some products may be priced differently from what you see here, based on your specific location.

If turkey is one of the items on your shopping list, they have great deals on quality birds. Trader Joe’s has at least three different types of turkeys for sale for Thanksgiving: All Natural Brined Young Turkeys for 2.49 a pound, Glatt Kosher Fresh Young Turkeys for 3.49 a pound, and Organic Young Free Range Turkeys for 3.99 a pound. You can take a look at the Trader Joe’s turkey roasting guide for specific instructions on how to cook each kind of turkey, which come in a range of sizes so you can get one that has the right amount of meat for your family.

There are a few food options from Trader Joe’s that really stand out, though, so keep reading to see what kinds of items you can grab before the food festivities commence on the quickly-approaching Thanksgiving day.

1 Nuts About Rosemary Mix Courtesy Miranda Rake The Nuts About Rosemary Mix is the perfect solution for the issue of finding an appetizer that’s delicious, but not so filling that it spoils dinner. It’s 7.99 for 12 ounces.

2 Mashed Potatoes Courtesy Miranda Rake If you’re not into hand mashing potatoes, grab a bag (or a few) of these Trader Joe’s frozen mashed potatoes for only $4.29. One serving is a cup, and there’s about 3.5 servings total.

3 Mashed Sweet Potatoes Courtesy Miranda Rake You could also go with some Trader Joe’s mashed sweet potatoes, which come in a slightly smaller bag than the regular ones but have the same serving size. And imagine the stove space and time you’re saving by not boiling a huge pot of potatoes yourself. They recommend topping with marshmallows — yum.

4 Gluten-Free Stuffing Mix Courtesy Miranda Rake It can feel impossible to find a gluten-free stuffing mix, but luckily Trader Joe’s has an option. Although the website doesn’t say if the Gluten Free Stuffing Mix is a certified gluten free product, so super sensitive folks should beware, you can see their regulations for gluten free foods here.

5 Gluten-Free Cornbread Mix Courtesy Miranda Rake Additionally, Trader Joe’s has a gluten-free cornbread mix for only $3.49 (but their website says some prices may be different based on location). With a touch of vanilla, this product would be delicious for anyone at the dinner table.

6 Canned Organic Pumpkin Courtesy Miranda Rake If you have some canned pumpkin recipes you’ve been wanting to whip up, Trader Joe’s has an affordable canned organic pumpkin option at $2.49 per 15 ounce can. This product is only around during the Thanksgiving season, so if you want extra, make sure to buy some now.

7 Pumpkin Bread and Muffin Mix Courtesy Miranda Rake This Pumpkin Bread & Muffin Mix is a long time Trader Joe’s fan favorite that is so easy to make. All you need to add is eggs, oil, and water to create a delicious loaf or 16 muffins. You can add chocolate chips, nuts, or dried cranberries to make it your own.

8 Fried Onion Pieces Courtesy Miranda Rake According to their website, these Trader Joe’s Fried Onion pieces can be a topper on a casserole or even a turkey sandwich (which you’ll want to make from Thanksgiving leftovers, of course). They are $2.99 for an 8 ounce can.

9 Cream of Portabella Mushroom Soup Courtesy Miranda Rake This Cream of Portabella Mushroom Soup might be the best deal yet at only 1.99 per 11 ounces. You don’t even have to add anything to it, just heat it up and enjoy.

10 Everything But the Leftovers Seasoning Blend Courtesy Miranda Rake If you’re an Everything but the Bagel Seasoning lover, try the Thanksgiving version. The Everything but the Leftovers seasoning is 2.99 for 2.6 ounces and has a blend of herbs that makes it taste like stuffing and gravy. It can be added to sandwiches, eggs, popcorn, and more.

11 Cranberry Sauce Courtesy Miranda Rake Maybe you’ve had the canned versus fresh cranberry sauce debate, but have you tried it in a jar? This Trader Joe’s cranberry sauce can be opened and saved for later because of the packaging, and has a combination of sweet and tart tastes to make the perfect fruity side to the rest of your plate.

12 Seasoned Kettle Chips Courtesy Miranda Rake The perfect snack on the side of your Thanksgiving leftovers sandwich? Seasoned Kettle Chips. They’re 2.99 for a 6 ounce bag.

13 Stuffing Seasoned Popcorn Courtesy Miranda Rake If you need an offering for the Thanksgiving host, this Stuffing Seasoned Popcorn is great because they can put it out or save it for later and not have to squeeze more on the table. It could also be a yummy treat for yourself.

14 Turkey Flavored Gravy Courtesy Miranda Rake Turkey-flavored gravy on top of turkey sounds amazing. This one is only 1.49 for 17 ounces, and you just have to pour it out, heat it, and serve.

15 Cornbread Stuffing Mix Courtesy Miranda Rake If you love cornbread, try this cornbread stuffing mix for $4.99. According to the product description, it can be “stuffed in your bird, [cooked] as an oven casserole, or on the stovetop.” Sounds delicious.

16 Petite Peas Courtesy Miranda Rake You need vegetables, too, and these petite peas have a petite price of only $1.79 for 16 ounces.

17 Incanto Prosecco Courtesy Miranda Rake And to top the festivities off, some of Trader Joe’s Incanto Prosecco. Trader Joe’s alcohol options are pretty well priced, so if you don’t have a lot of champagne drinkers in the family but want to toast the holiday, this is a great choice for $14.99.

One more important thing to keep in mind about Trader Joe’s is that they will not be open on Thanksgiving Day, so make sure you buy everything you need before the holiday. Don’t forget to give thanks for the yummy food you eat this Thanksgiving.