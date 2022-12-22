Daughters Are “Transforming” Their Moms Into Them With Sweet Makeovers On TikTok

Not every TikTok trend is a keeper. (Remember when parents were asking their kids to fight for them?). So when you find one that is good and sweet, you want to share it. And so here I am, just a mom in sweats, telling you all about the new TikTok trend of daughters transforming their moms into them. It could come across as a makeover video, but it is actually so much more than that.

“Transforming my mom into me” videos are going viral on TikTok.

This new TikTok trend does not appear to have any official hashtag other than #transformation and #trend, but the goal appears to be the same. Daughters tell their mom to do a little walk for them, much like a catwalk on a runway but generally done in a bedroom or a hallway at home, in their regular clothes. Then presto, they dress their moms in their own clothes, style their hair and do their makeup for them. The results vary, of course, depending on the style the daughter chooses. But there is one common denominator: all that attention and time with their daughters leaves these moms grinning from ear to ear.

All the videos use a ‘90s song as the backdrop.

While there does not appear to be any unifying hashtag, the videos all use the same song. A sped up version of the 1995 song “I Wish” from Skee-Lo that was originally posted by ur.mother.co.uk, and the lyrics are kind of perfect. “Hello/I wish I was a little bit taller/I wish I was a baller/I wish I had a girl who looked good, I would call her,” because these daughters are really trying to help their moms look good. Or different. Or simply just do their hair and have fun with them. Either way, it’s a delightful trend hurting exactly no one.

TikTok is loving these mom/daughter combos.

Some of these videos have received more than one million likes, with TikTok users leaving comments like, “I wanna do this to my mom,” and “this is my favorite trend.”

Every trend comes around again.

While these moms are loving that time with their daughters and maybe enjoying the little makeover, it’s also probably flashback season for many of them. This year’s trends of cargo pants, graphic tees, and backwards cardigans are most likely looks they wore themselves when they were teens. And honestly, it does turn that old narrative about women needing to dress appropriately for their age on its head. The youngsters of TikTok all agree that these moms look great. So why not have fun and just go with it?