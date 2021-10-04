Travel
These Are The Best Travel Car Seats For Infants & Toddlers
Including an infant seat that converts into a stroller.
Air travel with little kids comes with all kinds of concerns, one of which is what to do about their car seat. Thankfully, you can avoid having to check your child’s regular car seat or renting one at your final destination because the best travel car seats are designed for use in vehicles and on planes. Transporting them is usually pretty easy, too, because most of them are compact, lightweight, and are easy to quickly install and uninstall without compromising safety.
What kind of travel car seat is best for your family, of course, depends on your situation and what you’re looking for. Do you want a seat that’s strictly for travel, or are you looking for something you can use on a daily basis as well? Do you plan to hold your infant throughout the flight or do you need a seat that’s safe for them? How much are you willing to invest in this car seat? All of these things are major factors to consider when searching for the best travel car seat for your child, but to help you narrow down your options, here are some of the best ones on the market.
Best Infant Travel Car Seat
Best: Doona Infant Car Seat & Latch Base
Price: $500 to $650
Product Weight: 16.5 lbs. (base adds 10 lbs.)
Weight Range: 4-35 lbs.
Height Range: Up to 32 inches
FAA Approved: Yes
Pros
- Converts into stroller
- Machine-washable seat cover
- Ease of use
Cons:
- Will not convert as the baby grows
- Expensive
Runner Up: Cosco Apt 50 Convertible Car Seat
Price: $60 to $70
Product Weight: 11 lbs.
Weight Range: 5 to 40 lbs. rear-facing; 22 to 50 lbs. forward-facing
Height Range: 19 to 40 inches rear-facing; 29 to 43 inches forward-facing
FAA Approved:
Pros
- Affordability
- Longevity
- Machine-washable seat cover
- Offers buckle and harness adjustments to grow with a child
Cons
- Some shoppers say installation can be difficult
- Light on padding for comfort
- Not ideal for everyday use
Best Affordable Travel Car Seat
Cosco Scenera NEXT Convertible Car Seat
Price: $45 to $70
Product Weight: 10.39 lbs.
Weight Range: 5 to 40 lbs. rear-facing; 22 to 40 lbs. forward-facing
Height Range: 19 to 40 inches rear-facing; 29 to 43 inches forward-facing
Age Range: 1Y+ for forward-facing
FAA Approved: Yes
Pros
- Affordability
- Easy to install
- 5 harness heights and 3 buckle locations to accommodate a growing child
- Machine-washable and removable seat cover
- TSA-friendly design
Cons
- Light on padding for comfort
- Not ideal for regular/everyday use
- Some shoppers say tightening straps can be difficult
Best Lightweight Travel Car Seat
Evenflo Chase 2-in-1 Booster Car Seat
Price: $50 to $70
Product Weight: 9.14 lbs.
Weight Range: 22 to 40 lbs. harness booster; 40 to 110 lbs. highback booster
Height Range: 28 to 50 inches harness booster; 43.3 to 57 inches highback booster
Age Range: 2 to 4Y harness booster; 4Y+ highback booster
FAA Approved: Yes as a harness booster only
Pros
- Lightweight
- 2 buckle positions to accommodate a growing child
- Includes removable head pillow for support
- Removable and machine-washable cover
Cons
- Highback booster is not FAA-approved
- Some shoppers say seat cover comes off on its own
- 2-year longevity (for air travel)
Best Compact & Foldable Travel Car Seat
WAYB Pico Portable Car Seat
Price: $300 to $350
Product Weight: 8 lbs.
Weight Range: 22 to 50 lbs.
Height Range: 30 to 45 inches
Age Range: 2Y+
FAA Approved: Yes
Pros
- Foldable and can fit in an overhead bin
- Ease of use
- Longevity
Cons
- Price
- Fabrics are spot clean or handwash only
- Some shoppers note it’s not great for sleeping kids
For families that travel often, splurging a little on a travel car seat that’s easy to transport may be worth it, or if this is something you only do a couple of times a year, a more budget-friendly option may be right for you. Whatever you choose, just remember to make sure it is FAA approved and to confirm there are no special restrictions from your airline that you should know about before purchasing your child’s seat.