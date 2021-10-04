These Are The Best Travel Car Seats For Infants & Toddlers

Air travel with little kids comes with all kinds of concerns, one of which is what to do about their car seat. Thankfully, you can avoid having to check your child’s regular car seat or renting one at your final destination because the best travel car seats are designed for use in vehicles and on planes. Transporting them is usually pretty easy, too, because most of them are compact, lightweight, and are easy to quickly install and uninstall without compromising safety.

What kind of travel car seat is best for your family, of course, depends on your situation and what you’re looking for. Do you want a seat that’s strictly for travel, or are you looking for something you can use on a daily basis as well? Do you plan to hold your infant throughout the flight or do you need a seat that’s safe for them? How much are you willing to invest in this car seat? All of these things are major factors to consider when searching for the best travel car seat for your child, but to help you narrow down your options, here are some of the best ones on the market.

Best Infant Travel Car Seat

Best: Doona Infant Car Seat & Latch Base

Price: $500 to $650

Product Weight: 16.5 lbs. (base adds 10 lbs.)

Weight Range: 4-35 lbs.

Height Range: Up to 32 inches

FAA Approved: Yes

Pros

Converts into stroller

Machine-washable seat cover

Ease of use

Cons:

Will not convert as the baby grows

Expensive

Runner Up: Cosco Apt 50 Convertible Car Seat

Price: $60 to $70

Product Weight: 11 lbs.

Weight Range: 5 to 40 lbs. rear-facing; 22 to 50 lbs. forward-facing

Height Range: 19 to 40 inches rear-facing; 29 to 43 inches forward-facing

FAA Approved:

Pros

Affordability

Longevity

Machine-washable seat cover

Offers buckle and harness adjustments to grow with a child

Cons

Some shoppers say installation can be difficult

Light on padding for comfort

Not ideal for everyday use

Best Affordable Travel Car Seat

Cosco Scenera NEXT Convertible Car Seat

Price: $45 to $70

Product Weight: 10.39 lbs.

Weight Range: 5 to 40 lbs. rear-facing; 22 to 40 lbs. forward-facing

Height Range: 19 to 40 inches rear-facing; 29 to 43 inches forward-facing

Age Range: 1Y+ for forward-facing

FAA Approved: Yes

Pros

Affordability

Easy to install

5 harness heights and 3 buckle locations to accommodate a growing child

Machine-washable and removable seat cover

TSA-friendly design

Cons

Light on padding for comfort

Not ideal for regular/everyday use

Some shoppers say tightening straps can be difficult

Best Lightweight Travel Car Seat

Evenflo Chase 2-in-1 Booster Car Seat

Price: $50 to $70

Product Weight: 9.14 lbs.

Weight Range: 22 to 40 lbs. harness booster; 40 to 110 lbs. highback booster

Height Range: 28 to 50 inches harness booster; 43.3 to 57 inches highback booster

Age Range: 2 to 4Y harness booster; 4Y+ highback booster

FAA Approved: Yes as a harness booster only

Pros

Lightweight

2 buckle positions to accommodate a growing child

Includes removable head pillow for support

Removable and machine-washable cover

Cons

Highback booster is not FAA-approved

Some shoppers say seat cover comes off on its own

2-year longevity (for air travel)

Best Compact & Foldable Travel Car Seat

WAYB Pico Portable Car Seat

Price: $300 to $350

Product Weight: 8 lbs.

Weight Range: 22 to 50 lbs.

Height Range: 30 to 45 inches

Age Range: 2Y+

FAA Approved: Yes

Pros

Foldable and can fit in an overhead bin

Ease of use

Longevity

Cons

Price

Fabrics are spot clean or handwash only

Some shoppers note it’s not great for sleeping kids

For families that travel often, splurging a little on a travel car seat that’s easy to transport may be worth it, or if this is something you only do a couple of times a year, a more budget-friendly option may be right for you. Whatever you choose, just remember to make sure it is FAA approved and to confirm there are no special restrictions from your airline that you should know about before purchasing your child’s seat.