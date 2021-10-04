Travel

Little kid sitting in Pico car seat installed on an airplane
Wayb

These Are The Best Travel Car Seats For Infants & Toddlers

Including an infant seat that converts into a stroller.

by Ashley Ziegler

Air travel with little kids comes with all kinds of concerns, one of which is what to do about their car seat. Thankfully, you can avoid having to check your child’s regular car seat or renting one at your final destination because the best travel car seats are designed for use in vehicles and on planes. Transporting them is usually pretty easy, too, because most of them are compact, lightweight, and are easy to quickly install and uninstall without compromising safety.

What kind of travel car seat is best for your family, of course, depends on your situation and what you’re looking for. Do you want a seat that’s strictly for travel, or are you looking for something you can use on a daily basis as well? Do you plan to hold your infant throughout the flight or do you need a seat that’s safe for them? How much are you willing to invest in this car seat? All of these things are major factors to consider when searching for the best travel car seat for your child, but to help you narrow down your options, here are some of the best ones on the market.

Best Infant Travel Car Seat

Best: Doona Infant Car Seat & Latch Base

Doona

Price: $500 to $650

Product Weight: 16.5 lbs. (base adds 10 lbs.)

Weight Range: 4-35 lbs.

Height Range: Up to 32 inches

FAA Approved: Yes

Pros

  • Converts into stroller
  • Machine-washable seat cover
  • Ease of use

Cons:

  • Will not convert as the baby grows
  • Expensive

Runner Up: Cosco Apt 50 Convertible Car Seat

Cosco

Price: $60 to $70

Product Weight: 11 lbs.

Weight Range: 5 to 40 lbs. rear-facing; 22 to 50 lbs. forward-facing

Height Range: 19 to 40 inches rear-facing; 29 to 43 inches forward-facing

FAA Approved:

Pros

  • Affordability
  • Longevity
  • Machine-washable seat cover
  • Offers buckle and harness adjustments to grow with a child

Cons

  • Some shoppers say installation can be difficult
  • Light on padding for comfort
  • Not ideal for everyday use

Best Affordable Travel Car Seat

Cosco Scenera NEXT Convertible Car Seat

Cosco

Price: $45 to $70

Product Weight: 10.39 lbs.

Weight Range: 5 to 40 lbs. rear-facing; 22 to 40 lbs. forward-facing

Height Range: 19 to 40 inches rear-facing; 29 to 43 inches forward-facing

Age Range: 1Y+ for forward-facing

FAA Approved: Yes

Pros

  • Affordability
  • Easy to install
  • 5 harness heights and 3 buckle locations to accommodate a growing child
  • Machine-washable and removable seat cover
  • TSA-friendly design

Cons

  • Light on padding for comfort
  • Not ideal for regular/everyday use
  • Some shoppers say tightening straps can be difficult

Best Lightweight Travel Car Seat

Evenflo Chase 2-in-1 Booster Car Seat

Evenflo

Price: $50 to $70

Product Weight: 9.14 lbs.

Weight Range: 22 to 40 lbs. harness booster; 40 to 110 lbs. highback booster

Height Range: 28 to 50 inches harness booster; 43.3 to 57 inches highback booster

Age Range: 2 to 4Y harness booster; 4Y+ highback booster

FAA Approved: Yes as a harness booster only

Pros

  • Lightweight
  • 2 buckle positions to accommodate a growing child
  • Includes removable head pillow for support
  • Removable and machine-washable cover

Cons

  • Highback booster is not FAA-approved
  • Some shoppers say seat cover comes off on its own
  • 2-year longevity (for air travel)

Best Compact & Foldable Travel Car Seat

WAYB Pico Portable Car Seat

WAYB

Price: $300 to $350

Product Weight: 8 lbs.

Weight Range: 22 to 50 lbs.

Height Range: 30 to 45 inches

Age Range: 2Y+

FAA Approved: Yes

Pros

  • Foldable and can fit in an overhead bin
  • Ease of use
  • Longevity

Cons

  • Price
  • Fabrics are spot clean or handwash only
  • Some shoppers note it’s not great for sleeping kids

For families that travel often, splurging a little on a travel car seat that’s easy to transport may be worth it, or if this is something you only do a couple of times a year, a more budget-friendly option may be right for you. Whatever you choose, just remember to make sure it is FAA approved and to confirm there are no special restrictions from your airline that you should know about before purchasing your child’s seat.