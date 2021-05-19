Did you really take a vacation if you didn’t upload several vacation photos to your Instagram? We all know the answer, because let’s be real: one of the most fun things about going on a trip is taking great photos to share later on, and those photos aren’t complete without the perfect vacation Instagram caption. You want to add a caption that shows just how much fun you’re having — something that kind of makes everyone jealous of your getaway, but also comes across as lighthearted and cute. And of course, makes for great documenting as you enjoy these memories with your family and friends.

It’s also fun to pick out a caption that is specific to the kind of vacation you’re going on, so I’ve selected some of the best options for you so that you have minimal thinking to do when posting your pic (you’re welcome in advance). Whether you’re heading to the beach for relaxation, hitting up a theme park for all the rides, camping for a good dose of nature, going on a girl’s trip with your besties, or staying put for the ultimate staycation, there’s a caption for you below. And, of course, there are some general captions as well that can be used for pretty much anything. Enjoy your trip, and start posting!

General Travel Instagram Captions

Take memories, leave footprints.

My new routine: Journey. Explore. Discover. Repeat.

The best things happen outside of our comfort zones.

I follow my heart … and it usually leads me to the airport.

BBN. Be back never.

“We travel, some of us forever, to seek other states, other lives, other souls.” — Anaïs Nin

“There are far better things ahead than the ones we leave behind.” — C.S. Lewis

“To live would be an awfully big adventure.” — Peter Pan

“If we were meant to stay in one place, we’d have roots instead of feet.” — Rachel Wolchin

When there is no WiFi, you might be about to have an adventure.

Theme Park Vacation Instagram Captions

If lost, can be found at the cotton candy station.

Nothing wrong with you a good roller coaster wouldn’t fix.

I’m just here for the rides.

Let the adventure begin.

I’m on a roller coaster that only goes up, my friend!

Sweet as cotton candy, bright as the moon.

Just here for the fried dough and Ferris wheel.

I think the thing to do is enjoy the ride while you’re on it.

Race you to the ticket booth!

Fun multiplied by popcorn... plus ice cream.

Disney World Instagram Captions

Disney World mode: activated.

I will never be too old for Disney.

I’m done adulting, let’s go to Disney.

Why travel the world when you can go to Disney?

Soaring high in the sky with Dumbo.

Who needs a tiara when you have mouse ears?

Dinglehopper hair, don’t care.

“Yo Ho, Yo Ho, a [Disney] life for me!” — Pirates of The Caribbean

Don’t mind if I bibbidi bobidi do.

We’ve got that glass slipper, floating lantern, magic carpet kind of love.

Beach Vacation Instagram Captions

Memories are made in flip flops.

Salty hair, don’t care.

Life’s a beach, find your wave.

If you’re not barefoot, then you’re overdressed.

A cloudy day at the beach is still better than a day at the office.

The ocean breeze puts my mind at ease.

If you need to reach me, call me on my shell.

Seas the day.

Girls just wanna have sun.

Gone to the beach. Be back never.

We mermaid for each other.

“Because there’s nothing more beautiful than the way the ocean refuses to stop kissing the shoreline, no matter how many times it’s sent away.” – Sarah Kay

Staycation Instagram Captions

Sometimes you just need to disconnect and enjoy your own company.

No where to go, so I'm on vacation at home.

"Home is where your story begins." — Annie Danielson

"Some people look for a beautiful place. Others make a place beautiful." — Hazrat Inayat Khan

"A vacation is having nothing to do and having all day to do it." — Robert Orben

“Reading gives us someplace to go when we have to stay where we are.” — Mason Cooley

Offline for the weekend.

“Home should be an anchor, a port in a storm, a refuge, a happy place in which to dwell, a place where we are loved and where we can love.” — Marvin J. Ashton

I’ve never met a staycation I didn’t like.

Away is a place where it’s not about the money you spend. It’s about the moments you share.

"Be where you are; otherwise you will miss your life." — Buddha

“She was an adventurer at heart; but oh how she loved drinking this tea from this mug in this chair. Oh how she loved to be home."

Camping Vacation Instagram Captions

Camping is the answer. Who cares what the question is?

Look deep into nature, and then you will understand everything better.

Life’s better when you add fresh air and a warm campfire.

Real freedom lies in wilderness, not civilization.

Life is good in the woods.

Cold air. Dark night. Warm fire. Bright stars.

Weekend forecast: Camping.

“Now I see the secret of making the best person, it is to grow in the open air and to eat and sleep with the earth.” — Walt Whitman

“The glories of a mountain campfire are far greater than may be guessed.” — John Muir

“The wilderness holds answers to questions we have not yet learned to ask.” — Nancy Wynne Newhall

On top of the mountains and beneath the stars.

Sorry for what I said... when I was pitching the tent.

Girls’ Trip Instagram Captions