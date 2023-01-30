Sexy time with your partner should leave you hot and heavy, but your vagina shouldn’t feel ablaze, too. For some women, intercourse can ignite not just passion, but pain, too. If you’ve ever experienced vaginal burning, you’ve probably wondered why your lady parts are still smoldering post orgasm... and not in a good way. It’s definitely something to figure out, because if your vagina burns after sex, that’s no fun for anyone.

Reasons why your vagina might feel like it’s burning after sex

Micro tears

All that bumping and grinding might feel great during sex, but it can also cause some tearing in your vaginal walls. And those friction sores on your vagina can make your vagina feel like it’s on fire — and not in a good way. “Especially after the friction that occurs during intercourse, you could get little tears in the vulva, which can lead to burning,” Dr. Lauren Demosthenes, M.D., a board-certified OB-GYN and Senior Medical Director with Babyscripts explains.

Sexually transmitted infections (STIs)

Sometimes, vaginal burning isn’t due to a lack of lubrication, but a sexually transmitted disease. “STIs such as gonorrhea or trichomoniasis can cause burning during or after sex,” explains Dr. Maria Sophocles, M.D., FACOG, NCMP, a board-certified OB/GYN and Medical Director of Women’s Healthcare of Princeton, NJ. And if you’ve ever asked yourself, “Why does it hurt when I have sex?”, STIs like chlamydia and herpes can also be to blame.

Lack of lubrication

The kids are finally in bed and before you know it, you and your partner are already naked. When sex happens even before your body has time to prepare for it, your vagina might lack the lubrication it needs to make sex smoother. “The most common reason is lack of lubrication, which can be painful for either partner, but tends to be worse for females,” says Sophocles. “The lack of lubrication can create friction, which actually can cause microtears in the vagina.”

Allergic reactions to condoms

Not all condoms are created equal. While most are made from latex, it’s not always the most vagina-friendly material. “Allergies or skin irritation from latex can also cause the feeling of burning,” says Sophocles. You might even have an allergic reaction to the lubricants or perfumes that are in lotions that you’re using.

Bacterial infections

If you’re asking yourself, “Why does my vagina hurt?” it could be due to a bacterial infection. “Cervicitis, urethritis, and UTIs can be accompanied by a burning sensation,” Sophocles says. “Burning also occurs often from yeast infections, which can be experienced by both males and females.” Additionally, bacterial vaginosis (BV) is a vaginal inflammation caused by bacteria that can cause burning and/or itching after sex. Unlike other infections, you might know that you have BV if you’re experiencing a funky fish vaginal odor accompanied by gray, white, or green vaginal discharge.

Allergic reaction to semen

If you thought that you couldn’t be allergic to semen, think again. Semen allergies are a real thing — and not just for when you want to avoid a night of nookie because you’re too tired. “Reasons for vaginal burning after sex are the same as reasons for vaginal itching after sex,” says Dr. Faina Gelman-Nisanov, M.D., FACOG, a board-certified OB-GYN at North Jersey Gynecology Associates. “For some women, there could be irritation and burning due to the presence of semen.” Speak with your healthcare provider to see if desensitization tactics can work to help your body tolerate the sperm better.

Vulvodynia

Occurring in 8-10% of all women, vulvodynia is a condition that causes pain at the vulva. “Vulvodynia’s main symptom is persistent pain in and around the vulva and vagina, which could also cause a burning feeling,” explains Sophocles.

Lotions or perfumes

When you’re experiencing no discharge but a burning sensation in your vagina (and you can’t attribute it to an allergy, infection, or an STI), it could simply be your soap that’s to blame. The perfumes that are in many beauty and hygiene products could irritate your vagina, causing it to burn.

Why your vagina burns during sex/penetration

Although you might find that your vagina burns after sex, it could also get irritated during the actual act, too. “Anatomical differences — such as different shapes and sizes of genitals — can cause microtears and burning during sex,” explains Sophocles.

Not only is penis size a potential pain factor, but positioning can also pose a problem, too. “Different sex positions can irritate the skin or cause pain,” she continues. “Positions with deep penetration can sometimes cause the cervix to get hit which causes pain or even burning.”

“Burning of the vagina could be due to a pelvic floor disorder that would require treatment with a physical therapist,” adds Gelman-Nisanov. “It can be beneficial as it helps with relaxation and reducing pain.”

Here’s how to stop vaginal burning after sex

If your vagina is burning after sex, you’ll need to give your down-there region some love — and perhaps medical attention, too. “It’s best to have a medical professional look at the vagina to see what is going on” advises Dr. Demosthenes. For starters, if your vagina is burning from insufficient lubrication, using some can make all the difference. “There are many types of lubricants out there, so it’s important to find the one that’s right for you.”

Now, if your condoms aren’t cutting it, switch to a different brand or look for ones that are made with more vagina-loving materials, like polyurethane or natural membranes. But if you have an infection, you’ll need to speak with your OB-GYN for further treatment, which will most likely be in the form of antibiotics or medicated cream.

Finally, communicating with your partner can aid in making sex less painful. You can try taking things slightly slower to temporarily reduce friction, or switching up positions that leave you uncomfortable. If the vaginal burning is infrequent (and not attributable to something more serious), all you might need is something cool to fan the flames. Says Sophocles: “Applying a cold compress or ice pack to the vulva after sex can help with burning.”

If your vagina burns during or after sex, it’s up to you to find out why. Speak with your doctor to ensure that it’s nothing serious, so that lovemaking is lovely once again — and only leaves you with a burning desire for more.

Experts:

Dr. Lauren Demosthenes, M.D., a board-certified OB-GYN and Senior Medical Director with Babyscripts

Dr. Maria Sophocles, M.D., FACOG, NCMP, a board-certified OB/GYN and Medical Director of Women’s Healthcare of Princeton, NJ

Dr. Faina Gelman-Nisanov, M.D., FACOG, a board-certified OB-GYN at North Jersey Gynecology Associates