These Valentine's Day Baby Shower Ideas Are Too Sweet

If you’re planning a baby shower for the month of February, then it just makes sense to make it a Valentine’s Day-themed event. With heart-shaped decor, treats, and games lining the aisles of just about every store, it won’t be hard to come up with plenty of festive Valentine’s Day baby shower ideas to celebrate mama and her sweetheart. In fact, the hardest part of throwing a Cupid-inspired shower might be not going overboard on all of the pretty, glittery, pink, and red supplies that are right at your fingertips this time of year.

Still, there is a difference between loading up your cart with cute V-Day decor and actually planning and throwing a shower for someone you love. Hosting a baby shower takes a lot of time, planning, and work, no matter what the theme is. So, if you could use some help coming up with Valentine’s Day baby shower ideas, here are a few to get you started.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Valentine’s Day Baby Shower Invitations

First, you’ll need to create an invitation for the party that appropriately matches the vibe you’re going for. You can keep it general with an invite that’s covered in hearts and Xs and Os, or maybe you want more of a rainbow candy heart theme, or perhaps a more romantic Valentine’s Day look with lots of flowers and lace. Remember, your invitation is going to set expectations for your guests, so whether you want the event to be classy or whimsical, make sure the invite reflects it.

Decorations For A Valentine’s Day Baby Shower

Thankfully, if you’re throwing your Valentine’s Day baby shower in the month of February, you won’t have to look hard at all for decor for the party. Once again, how much you lean into the love theme depends on your (and the mama-to-be’s) taste. Some small heart accents and bouquets of flowers will bring in a warm, romantic feel, while balloons, banners, and heart-shaped-everything will really make the Valentine’s Day theme clear (and it will make it look like Cupid himself decorated the space).

Valentine’s Day Baby Shower Cakes & Desserts

While the highlight of the party for mama is all of the presents she gets to open, for the guests it’s usually the food they get to enjoy—specifically the desserts. Once again, it will be easy to find something on-theme because any dessert that’s decorated for Valentine’s Day will suffice for the shower, so you likely won’t have to get anything specialty made (unless you want to, of course). As for what dessert to serve, the most obvious and classic is a cake or cupcakes, but cake pops, cookies, and chocolate-dipped treats are just as delicious and much easier to eat.

Games & Activities For A Valentine’s Day Baby Shower

Of all of the Valentine’s Day baby shower ideas, the hardest ones to come up with are appropriate (and entertaining) games and activities for guests. You can stick to the standard baby shower games if you want to or think up ways to put a Valentine’s Day twist on them, instead. For instance, instead of the classic “don’t say ‘baby’” game, turn it into the “don’t say ‘love’” game. Here are some other games and activities to consider for your guests:

Have guests guess how many Hershey Kisses are in a jar

Race to see who can list the most love longs with “baby” in the title in 60 seconds

Freeze little hearts inside ice cubes, whoever’s melts first wins a prize

Valentine’s Day-themed onesie decorating

Hide 10 gold hearts around the party space, and whoever can find all of them first wins

Classic diaper raffle, but with a Valentine’s Day-themed prize

Valentine’s Day Themed Baby Shower Favors

Of course, you don’t want to send your guests home empty-handed. After they took time out of their days and purchased gifts for mama and her babe, they deserve a little something for themselves, right? Basically, anything goes when it comes to baby shower favors, but if you want to stay on theme, consider heart-shaped candles or soaps, Valentine’s Day decorated treats (chocolate dipped pretzels, anyone?), or some bracelets.

Thankfully, Valentine’s Day baby shower ideas aren’t terribly hard to come by, so even though it will inevitably take some time and work to throw the shower, at least the decor and supplies will be easy to track down. All of the planning will be worth it in the end, because there’s no doubt that the mom-to-be will be feeling all of the love at the party.