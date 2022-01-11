These Valentine's Gifts Are Just Right For Friends

When you think of Valentine’s Day, you probably picture some sort of candlelit dinner, sharing a single strand of spaghetti a la Lady and the Tramp (or is that just me?). But whether you’re partnered up or single, it’s always a good idea to show your friends some love on Feb. 14. What about Valentine’s Day gifts for friends?

These Valentine’s Day gifts for friends are a sweet and simple way to show your crew how much you love them; after all these are the people you’ve likely cried/panicked with over the past two years, shared funny and horrifying stories, and just generally leaned on when times were rough and celebrated with when times were good. I mean at the very least these people deserve a fancy mocktail or a pair of heart-printed pajama pants.

I have a friend who skips Christmas cards in favor of small Valentine’s Day packages, and it’s always such a welcome surprise that perks me up during those post-holiday, February blues. They’re always small, but thoughtful: one year it was chocolate and Valentine’s Day decorations, another year a pair of slippers and a lavender spray.

Whether you go all out with some luxe skincare or you keep it simple with cozy socks or an adaptogen drink and a puzzle for a fun Galentine’s day in, these Valentine’s Day gifts for friends are Cupid-approved.

A Chill Out Drink From Hiyo Variety Pack Hiyo $44.99 see on hiyo Whether Dry January spills into February, or you just want to give your friend the gift of relaxing without the next-day headache, Hiyo “social tonic” as the brand calls it, is sure to be a hit. Crafted from organic ingredients, each can is packed with nootropics like lion’s mane and l-theanine, adaptogens including ashwagandha and cordyceps, plus botanical ingredients you already know and love (think ginger, and turmeric). The variety pack includes four cans of each flavor: peach mango, watermelon lime, and blackberry lemon. These tasty drinks have neither CBD nor caffeine, and they help you to relax without making you excessively energized or tired; perfect for an alcohol-free happy hour.

Heart Printed Pajamas From Old Navy High-Waisted Jogger Pajama Pants Old Navy Available In Sizes XS-XXL $20 see on old navy Pajama pants are always a good Valentine’s Day gift, especially when they covered in the cutest heart print. These high-waisted jogger PJ pants from Old Navy have an elastic waist, roomier leg, and a cinched ankle cuff that makes them look pulled together enough for a quick errand or waiting for the kids’ bus (just be prepared to get side-eyed from your child). These come in a ton of great prints too if hearts are too on-the-nose (though I personally love them for V-day). You can choose from stripes, florals, solids, tie dye, or even a pink camo. As one reviewer said, “Lightweight and so soft. Makes lounging that much better!”

A Ceramic Cup From Jungalow Kaya Striped Ceramic Cups by Justina Blakeney™ Jungalow $20 see on jungalow You can never have too many cups, especially when they’re as pretty as these striped ceramic cups from Jungalow. Amazingly, each stripe is created by hand which gives each cup a totally unique look; some lines may be straight and some may have a wobble that only gives it more personality. Whether they use these to sip a cocktail or a morning coffee, or instead they hold makeup brushes to give a pop of color to the vanity, these are sure to get noticed. If you’re going for the Friend Of The Year superlative, give one of these in every color.

A Gift Card To Haldi For Skin Care Digital Gift Card Haldi $50 see on haldi The friend who is looking to up their skincare game in 2022 (and feels overwhelmed by Sephora) will love to experience Haldi. The premise is ingenious yet simple: you take a quiz that asks questions about the products you currently use, your skin woes, your budget, and what you look for in a product (for example, if it’s important to you that everything be pregnancy-safe). A real person then analyzes your quiz and gives you product recommendations that complement the products you already use, so you don’t have to do a total overhaul. The experience feels luxe and bespoke— you even get notes on why a product is recommended specifically for you; plus Haldi stocks tons of amazing brands like Sunday Riley, Tata Harper, Osea, and more.

A Calming Candle From House Of Wise Smells Like (No) Stress Candle House Of Wise $28 see on house of wise Welp, I think it’s fair to say that two years, a vaccine and a booster later, stress is still... high. You may not be able to burn your friend’s stress away totally, but this candle from House Of Wise, a CBD brand, can help. This candle has a rich aroma that will fill a room with a calming scent. The top notes include cannabis, suede, and rose, middle notes are sweet, earthy fig, violet, and warming clove, and the base notes are sandalwood, amber, and fresh cedarwood. If you’re really going all out on Valentine’s Day gifts for friends, pair this with some of the House Of Wise CBD gummies.

Cozy Cotton Socks From Brother Vellies Cloud Socks Brother Vellies $35 see on brother vellies Many of the luxe leather shoes and accessories from Brother Vellies may be out of your Valentine’s Day budget, but these cozy, cushy cotton cloud socks still feel fancy and decadent without actually breaking the bank. They come in tons of great colors (like an ‘80s magenta, a mango yellow, or a bright teal) but the lavender color (shown here) fund the brand’s mask making and food distribution initiatives in Kenya. These are a one-size-fits-all sock, and they’re cozy, warm, oh-so soft, yet breathable—they may just end up making their slippers obsolete. This is the kind of Valentine’s Day gift for a friend that they probably wouldn’t buy themselves, which makes it extra thoughtful yet still under $40.

A Set Of Hair Minis From Fable & Mane HoliRoots Good Karma Hair Set Fable & Mane $29 see on fable & mane Who doesn’t love a good beauty mini, especially when they smell this divine? This set of four Fable & Mane products includes HoliRoots pre-wash hair oil (this is an oil you massage onto dry hair and scalp before washing), shampoo, conditioner, and a rich hair mask. Founded by siblings, Fable & Mane draws on Indian and Ayurvedic traditions to create hair care that’s designed to be strengthening and nourishing This set of minis comes in a cute travel bag, and it makes a great intro to the brand. It’s hard to explain how amazing the products smell, but the good news is if you can’t get enough of the scent, the brand also has a candle to fill your house instead of just your hair.

A Luxe Moisturizer From Waphyto Regena Enriched Cream Waphtyo $136 see on waphyto Your friend who takes their skincare seriously will fall in love with moisturizer from Waphyto, a Japanese brand that uses herbalism and modern beauty technology to create efficacious, plant-based products that are super luxe. This moisturizer is my absolute favorite (to the point where I’m hesitant to recommend it because I want to keep it for myself). It has a bouncy yet dense texture, so while the price is definitely steep, a little goes a long way and there’s a lot packed into the pot. This is made with rice germ oil, evening primrose oil and a blend of 13 plant oils. If you’re curious about the brand but this price here seems high for a Valentine’s Day gift for a friend (I get it) Waphyto also makes hand creams, hair care, and intimate products, all packaged in their beautiful, minimalist yet colorful packaging.

A Puzzle From Piecework Piecework Modern Jigsaw Puzzles: Disco Queen Food52 $32 see on food52 Here’s a great Valentine’s Day gift for your friend who’s a disco queen at heart. At 500 pieces, it’s challenging without being impossible (and can be done on a coffee table rather than a large kitchen table). The puzzle image is beautiful and chic, and it’s made on super thick, 100% recycled art paper. The box is pretty too, and when it comes time to take the puzzle back in the green box, it’ll become part of the bookshelf decor. Plus what’s a better way to spend a cold or rainy Galentine’s Day than sipping wine or a mocktail, listening to tunes, talking and puzzling with your pals?

Press-On Nails From Paint Lab Queen Of Hearts Press On Nails Paintlab $14.99 see on paintlab Give your BFF the gift of a salon-worthy mani they can do themselves (because press-ons are definitely easier than polish). They come with both glue and sticker adhesive, and they’re actually pretty easy to apply, as long as your start with the pinky on your non-dominant hand. The Queen Of Hearts style from Paintlab has a distinctly Valentine’s Day vibe, but there are ton of other cute designs to choose from including smiley faces, strawberries, flames, or an on-trend checkered print. Best of all, unlike nail polish, there is zero chance of smudging these, and they give you plenty of extras because mistakes happen.