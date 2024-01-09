You’re at the stage in your life where you’re outfitting your kids — and be honest, probably also yourself — in matching pajamas for every single holiday. If you can relate, here’s the perfect timely roundup for you. These Valentine’s Day pajamas for babies, toddlers, and kids range in sizes newborn to 16Y. Some are 100% expected: bright, cherry red hearts on a white or light pink backdrop, or a repeating pattern of XOs. Others, might not necessarily scream Valentine’s Day (hearts, whether they’re in rainbow colors or on a soft, sage green background are timeless), but still feel appropriate to be labeled as such.

Whether you’re looking for zip-up footies for babies or buttery soft two-piece sets for toddlers and older kids, there’s bound to be at least one pajama option from this Valentine’s Day roundup that will leave you with hearts in your eyes. These options range from $12 from your go-to big-name brands to $68 for a luxe, embroidered option. Some can be personalized, most are durable enough to get handed down at least once, a few are made from breathable bamboo, and they all will look oh-so-good in the sentimental Valentine’s Day post you’re already mapping out in your head.

1 Bellabu Bear X Paw Patrol Pajamas PAW Patrol: Valentine's Blue Kids Bamboo Pajamas Bellabu Bear Sizes 18M - 14Y $39 see on Bellabu Bear If your kid loves puppy heroes, they’ll love these new Paw Patrol pajamas from Bellabu Bear. The company’s soft and breathable bamboo pajamas have been awarded the Seal of Acceptance from the National Eczema Association, so not only are they cute, but they’re incredibly comfortable for kids, too. Available in blue or pink, the two-piece Valentine’s Day pj sets are made for toddlers and kids who wear up to size 14Y.

2 Boden Ballet Pink Bunnies Pajamas Snug Long John Pyjamas in Ballet Pink Bunnies Boden Sizes 12M - 14Y $39 see on boden Boden Kid’s Valentine’s Day pajamas lineup isn’t extensive, but what they do have is super vibrant and adorable. This long-sleeve set features the sweetest bunnies, clouds, and heart balloons, and if you love the pattern for daytime wear, it’s also available as a skirt, dress, or leggings.

3 Little Sleepies Love Bug Pajamas & Footies Two-Piece Pajama Set Little Sleepies Sizes 12M - 16Y $34 see on little sleepies Little Sleepies is one of my kids’ favorite pajama brands. I don’t know what it is about them that has them addicted, but they call them their “cozy pjs” and request them often. They bamboo sets are lightweight, soft, and stretchy but impressively durable, and they come in really fun, unexpected patterns, like these bold ladybugs for Valentine’s Day.

4 Mori Heart Pajamas Heart Print Clever Zip Baby Pajamas Mori Sizes Newborn - 9M $44.50 see on mori Of all the pajamas my children have cycled through over the past seven years, by far, Mori’s are the softest right out of the box and retain that softness over time and countless washes. Their patterns are more subtle and minimal (great for parents who prefer more minimal or neutral patterns), and the products themselves are well designed. This Valentine’s day pajama zip-up is made with temperature-regulating fabric plus a two-way zip to make diaper changing easier. The material, a blend of organic cotton and bamboo, feels incredible, and it has footies and scratch mitts attached. It’s especially perfect for newborns and young infants. For older kids, the two-piece Valentine’s Day pajama set with the same pattern is available for kids up to size 6Y.

5 Petite Plume Embroidered Pajamas White Pajama Sets with Heart Embroidery Petite Plume Sizes 6M - 14Y $68 see on petite plume Buttons? Check. Piping? Check. Embroidery? Check. This lovely pajama set from luxe sleepwear brand Petite Blume checks all the boxes of a timeless and sophisticated sleepwear set. It might not be the outfit you want your kids to be wearing if they’re going hard on making Valentine’s Day crafts, but it’s definitely what you’ll want them to be rocking in that natural-looking (but totally staged) V-Day post dedicated to your kids.

6 Hanna Andersson X Bluey Pajamas Bluey Long John Pajama Set Hanna Andersson Sizes 2-5 $50 see on hanna andersson If you missed the news that Hanna Andersson has a Bluey-themed collection on their site, the good news is you can still get your paws on some of the merchandise. This adorable Valentine’s Day pajama set from Hanna Andersson has a repeat pattern of blue hearts and Bluey and Bingo hugging. It may not look like your traditional Valentine’s Day number, but it’s all your kid will want to wear.

7 Monica + Andy XO Pajamas Two-Piece Pajama Set Monica + Andy Sizes 2T - 10Y $34 see on Monica + Andy You have kids so it’s possible you already own at least one set of Monica + Andy’s organic cotton pjs, but did you know that you can personalize them too? For an extra $15, you can get a variety of clothes, including these XO Valentine’s Day pajamas embroidered with your little one’s name or nickname (up to 10 characters): choose from a library of nine fonts and 17 colors.

8 Carter Heart Pajamas Baby Organic Cotton Sleep & Play Pajamas Carter's Sizes Newborn - 9M $13.95 see on Carter's This affordable cotton Valentine’s Day baby pajama footie from Carter’s features a classic motif: repeating bright red hearts on a crisp white backdrop. If you love the pattern but your child is older, it comes in two-piece sets up to size 14Y.

9 Norani Colorful Hearts Pajamas Colorful Hearts Kids Pajamas Norani Sizes 12M - 6T $25 $34 see on Norani You love hearts but don’t want something so... pink. Well, this colorful bamboo pajama set from Norani hits the right vibe. Get their name printed on the left chest area for an additional $5 if you’d like, and here’s something you’ll be grateful for when it feels like your tot has grown a foot overnight: Norani’s tops are slightly longer compared to its competitors, helping to keep cute bellies cozy and covered overnight.

10 Post Peanut Ruffled Lips Footie Footie Ruffled Zippered One Piece Post Peanut Sizes 3M - 9M $42 see on posh poeanut Literally cover your little one in kisses with this sweet Valentine’s Day pajama set from Posh Peanut. It’s made of lightweight bamboo and tagless, which makes it super comfortable to wear. It comes with a two-way zipper and footie grips, and ruffles along the zipper and butt.

11 Hanna Andersson X Minnie Mouse Pajamas Disney Minnie Mouse Long John Pajama Set Hanna Andersson Sizes 2-12 $50 see on Hanna Andersson Are you a Disney family? Well then you can’t go wrong with these lovely Valentine’s Day pajamas peppered with hearts and Minnie-Mouse heads. For the littlest Minnie-mes, a one-piece zip-up sleeper for babies is available for $46 in sizes newborn - 3Y.

12 Boden All-In-One Pjs Snug All-In-One Pjs Boden Sizes 3Y-14Y $23.40 $39 see on boden Onesies are typically reserved for infants, but there’s something really endearing about an older kid rocking one like a pair of old school long johns. This all-in-one heart pj suit from Boden Kids is available in sizes as big as 14Y and just might be the surprising thing that your kid wants to lounge in all winter long.

13 Gap Pink Heart Pajamas Kids Organic Cotton Print PJ Set Gap Sizes 6Y-8Y $19 $39.95 see on Gap These organic cotton Valentine’s Day pajamas from Gap are soft in every way. If you prefer a bolder heart-shaped pattern and are devoted to the brand, they also offer a pj set if tiny black hearts on a red backdrop.

14 Petite Plume Nightgown Children's Sweethearts Delphine Nightgown Petite Plume Sizes 6M-14Y $54 see on Petite Plume Some kids prefer to wear nightgowns to bed and if that sounds like someone you know, this soft, cotton nightgown from Petite Plume is just the thing to get them for Valentine’s season. It’s got tiny light pink hearts sprinkled all over, plus the sweetest ruffled cuffs.

15 Pehr Organic Cotton Pajamas Toddler Pajamas Pehr Sizes 18M-3T $46 see on pehr No one ever said that Valentine’s day pajamas had to be red or pink. This soft, sage-colored two-piece set covered in mini hearts feels just right for the holiday. The organic cotton pants have durable knee pads sewn into them (IYKYK) and “grow-with-me” cuffs to grow with your child.

16 Primary XO Footie Organic Zip Footie in Rainbow XOs Primary Sizes NB - 24M $24.50 see on primary When you think of the children’s clothing brand Primary, you mostly picture a rainbow of solid-color basics, but when they dabble into patterns, they do it right. This cute XO-themed footie also comes in a two-piece set for toddlers and kids if your little one has outgrown the footie stage.