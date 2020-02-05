The New Dad In Your Life Will Love These 10 Sweet Valentine's Day Gifts

Now that he’s a dad, Valentine’s Day is the perfect opportunity to celebrate how much you value him as a partner and as a co-parent. Just like you, he’s probably tired, overwhelmed, and could use a little extra love, which is why the best Valentine’s Day gifts for new dads are all about helping him chill out and soak up all the goodness that comes with fatherhood (and co-parenting with an awesome partner). Suffice to say, a little pampering may be just what he needs this year.

Searching for Valentine’s Day gifts for men in general can be tough because a lot of them aren’t really into the classic V-Day gifts like flowers and chocolates (but, if he is into those things, you are very lucky and I envy your easy shopping), and that makes shopping for Valentine’s Day gifts for new dads all the harder, because if there’s ever a time to do a little extra, it’s during their first year of fatherhood. There are a few different ways you can go with this: with a gift that celebrates how much you love him, a gift that puts the spotlight on him as a dad, a gift that will make his life a little better in some way, or a gift that does a little bit of everything. Regardless of which direction you go, it’s important to remember that the best Valentine’s Day gifts for new dads will make him feel seen and appreciated.

If you’re not sure where to start with your shopping, here are some gift ideas for the sleep deprived dad in need of some love.

1 A Sweet Book "Side By Side: A Celebration of Dads" by Chris Raschka Kido $18.95 SEE ON KIDO If you’re not as interested in getting a romantic Valentine’s Day gift for the new dad in your life, then consider getting him something sentimental, like a book that celebrates him as a dad. There are so many to choose from, whether it’s a memory book, a funny dad-joke book, or something he can read with the little one. Side By Side: A Celebration of Dads is an excellent book that has minimal text but is still somehow packed with emotion. Throughout the book, it lists out different pairs, like a king and his jester or a boat and its captain, all of which are perfectly balanced just like a dad and his child.

2 Some Pampering Dionis Men's Goat Milk Bath & Body Set Ulta $25 SEE ON ULTA Any spa-like gift set is an easy go-to gift for a new mom, but tired dads deserve a little pampering, too. Any set that gives him a few products to create his own little treatment at home will work, whether it’s a beard grooming kit, a pack of different bath bombs, or some high end skincare products. If you’re not sure what to get, go with a safe option like the Dionis Men’s Goat Milk Bath and Body Set. It comes with one 6 ounce bottle of goat milk shave butter and an 8.5 ounce bottle of goat milk body moisturizer. These products will leave his skin feeling soft and moisturized, which is something any new dad deserves, don’t you think?

3 A Portable Video Gaming System Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con Target $299.99 SEE ON TARGET The Nintendo Switch is a fantastic Valentine’s Day gift for new dads who like to game, because it allows them to play their favorite games without being glued to the TV screen. There’s a huge library of digital games that can be downloaded straight to the Switch and the console can be carried around, making it much easier for them to move around the house as needed for the baby without having to stop playing their game. If he prefers to play on the big screen, then the console can also be docked and connected to the tv, so it’s basically the best of both worlds.

4 Comfortable Lounge Pants Soft Lounge Pant in Preppy Navy Banana Republic Factory Available in several colors and in sizes S - XL $24.99 $49.99 SEE ON BANANA REPUBLIC FACTORY There is a lot of lounging during that first year of parenthood — or, rather, the need for a lot of loungewear because no one wants to be wearing jeans when they sleep while the baby sleeps throughout the day. Some comfortable lounge pants that can be worn around the house and to bed (and possibly out on a quick errand) make for a great Valentine’s Day gift for new dads. There is no shortage of options out there, such as these soft lounge pants that come in a variety of colors and are made from a cozy (and machine washable) cotton blend.

5 Monthly Coffee Delivery Specialty Coffee Subscription Counter Culture Coffee Available in 3, 6, or 12 month subscrptions $15.30 SEE ON COUNTER CULTURE COFFEE For the new dad who is depending on coffee for survival, a regular delivery of gourmet coffee is a fantastic Valentine’s Day gift. If he is someone who likes the same coffee and doesn’t veer from his favorite flavor, you can do something as simple as setting up an auto-subscription on Amazon or through the brand’s website, like Counter Culture’s specialty coffee subscription service. If he’s a little more adventurous and likes to try new things, then something like Bean Box may be a better option because it will allow him to try different flavors and brands every month and even customize the experience based on the blends he tends to prefer.

6 Custom Art Soularpowered, Father Son and Daughter Stroll Black Art Print Etsy Customization and various size options available $15 SEE ON ETSY A nice framed portrait of dad and his child(ren) is always a good gift, no matter the holiday or occasion, Valentine’s Day included. You can go the classic route with an actual printed picture of him and the baby in a stylish frame, or consider investing in something like this custom art print. While this specific option is of a dad, a daughter, and a son, it’s very easy to find plenty of other similar custom portraits that may better reflect your family. Either way, one of these prints in a nice frame will certainly make dad smile (and will add a sweet touch to whatever space he displays it in).

7 A Sweet & Simple Card LiyanaStudio, Mom Dad Penguin Valentines Card For Husband Etsy $5 SEE ON ETSY Not everyone is a big fan of Valentine’s Day, and even if you’re the kind of couple that keeps it simple by just exchanging cards on Feb. 14, you can still show him how much you appreciate him as both a husband and co-parent. There are seemingly endless options for cute cards at just about every store this time of year, but something handmade, like this mom and dad penguin Valentine’s Day card, adds a little extra thoughtfulness to the gift. Even better, by ordering off Etsy, you’ll support someone’s small business and you’ll be able to get a cute gift without even having to leave the house.

8 Noise Canceling Headphones Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds Amazon Available in two colors $279 SEE ON AMAZON Hands down, one of the best Valentine’s Day gifts for new dads (or any parent, really) are noise canceling headphones because even if you offer him some time for himself if can still hear the baby crying then he’s not going to be able to relax and recharge. There are a lot of fantastic options available, and there’s something to match just about any budget. If you’re looking to splurge on some wireless earbuds, the Bose QuietComfort Noise Canceling Earbuds connect via Bluetooth with any device, have six-hour battery life and come with a charging case, are sweat and weather-resistant, and are equipped with a microphone and easy swipe-motion controls.

9 An Honest Coffee Mug LesBleus, New Dad Mug Etsy Available in several colors $12.99 SEE ON ETSY For something a little more flirty, but also practical, consider something like this DILF new dad coffee mug. The 11-ounce ceramic mug is handmade and is safe for the microwave and dishwasher. You can choose either an all-white, black and white, or red and white design and also have the option to upgrade to a 15-ounce mug if your guy is drinking a lot of coffee these days. While this is certainly an excellent Valentine’s Day gift for new dads, it’s also good for any dad, because you can add whatever “est” year you’d like (and, hey, it doesn’t matter if he’s been a dad for a few months or 15 years, a DILF is a DILF, right?).

10 A Calming Shower Relief Shower Steamers Body Restore $29.97 SEE ON BODY RESTORE Finding time to take an actual shower as a new parent can be difficult, so when you get the opportunity to spend more than five minutes cleaning up it’s important to really enjoy the time, which is why shower steamers are an excellent Valentine’s Day gift for new dads. The best option for your guy will depend on the fragrances he likes, but if you’re looking for a safe bet these eucalyptus and mint relief shower steamers are an excellent option. Each bag comes with 15 steamers (and you can opt to get a single, double, or triple bag pack) that are made from organic and natural ingredients, use high-quality essential oils, and, frankly, smell like a dream.

Whether he’s into the holiday or not, if he’s new to parenthood then he could probably really use some extra love and attention on Feb. 14. The best way to do that is with a Valentine’s Day gift for new dads that helps him relax a little, feel seen and appreciated, and/or indulge in something he truly enjoys doing.