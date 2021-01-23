23 Quirky, Sentimental, & Practical Valentine's Gifts For Teens

Crushes, secret admirers, hopes of getting a surprise rose in your locker, these are the classic daydreams of high schoolers come Valentine’s Day (or was that just me?). But as every teen movie reminds us, those lovestruck wishes aren’t guaranteed. So parents, it often falls on us to buoy our kids’ unrequited love with little reminders of how special we think they are. That’s why you can’t overlook giving gifts to your teenagers on V-Day. They need one of these 17 Valentine gifts for teens just as much as they needed conversation hearts when they were kiddos.

With any luck, your teen has at least a modest sense of humor and can appreciate the fun of some of these items. Now’s your chance to get a little goofy with the lovey dovey stuff, so don’t rule out having flowers delivered to them at home or school or giving them a bear holding a heart. Secretly, I bet they’ll love it. And don’t forget to throw in a thoughtful card. Even if it elicits a mega eye-roll, they’ll head off to school knowing they’re loved without condition no matter how many Valentine’s or roses or winks they get in the lunchroom that day.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 Rose-Colored Glasses One Piece Heart Shaped Rimless Sunglasses Amazon $7.99 see on amazon If you want to encourage your teen to see through rose colored glasses, gift them these in the shape of hearts.

2 The Ultimate Friendship Bracelet Kit STMT Friendship Bracelets Kit The Paper Store $11.99 see on the paper store Remember friendship bracelets? These classic symbols of bestie devotion never really went out of style and if you have a teen who loves crafts, they make a great Valentine's gift.

3 The Biggest Kiss Giant Hershey’s Kiss Target $4.99 see on target Indulge your teenager’s sugar cravings (and avoidance of your kisses) with not just a handful of Hershey’s but a big old giant Hershey’s kiss.

4 A Pair Of Extra Cozy Jammies Men's Buffalo Checked Microfleece Pajama Pants Target $16.99 see on target Everyone needs fresh pajamas and these are stylish and on theme for V-Day. Plus, now you can finally toss your teen's threadbare sweatpants.

5 All the Feels T-shirt Feelings Sweatshirt ban.do $49.99 $68 see on ban.do What is Valentine’s if not a day about feelings? And no one feels them harder than a teen. Tap into those emotions with this on point sweatshirt.

6 Cologne that Smells Like Teen Spirit Eros Eau de Parfum Nordstrom $102 see on nordstrom Asking for cologne or perfume might be a difficult thing for some teens to approach their parents about. Lend them a hand by gifting them a nice bottle.

7 A Gift to Encourage Her Hoop Dreams Spalding UO Exclusive Floral Basketball Urban Outfitters $29 see on urban outfitters Has your teen got game? Support their passion on the court with this fun floral basketball.

8 Extra Warm Slippers Men's Sheepskin Scuffs Vermont Country Store $79.95 see on vermont country store You’re always picking up dirty sneakers, right? Well, encourage your teen to leave their giant, smelly shoes in their own room (or by the front door) and wander the house in these clean, cozy slippers instead.

9 The Coziest Blanket Sherpa Fleece Throw Blanket Land's End $39.95 see on land's end Even almost-adults like to stay cozy. So set them up right with a Land’s End throw with their initials monogrammed so no one goes stealing their blankie.

10 A Journal to Channel Their Emotions BlackLoveCreationsUS Black Beauty Journal Etsy $20 see on etsy Have a young writer on your hands? Let them get their emotions on paper with a sharp new journal.

11 A Hip Hoodie Amberglow Tier Hoodie Tier $150 see on tier Just because it's Valentine's Day, you don't have to gift your hard-to-shop-for teen something pink and covered in hearts. Some people are just practical and this simple hoodie is the kind of present that won't end up in the wastebasket before the week's over.

12 Wearable Words of Encouragement ThunderCrafts "To Thine Own Self Be True" Customizable Hand Stamped Metal Cuff Bracelet Etsy $13 see on etsy This famous Shakespeare quote really says exactly what many parents hope to teach their children: be true to yourself and you can’t go wrong. Help them never forget the Bard's words with this lovely bracelet.

13 A Wallet They Can ID UrbanKraftsShop Personalized Men's Minimalist Wallet $19.95 see on etsy Have a teen always losing their wallet? Personalize it and then they’ll stand a better chance of tracking it down each time it goes missing.

14 A Shirt for Your Budding Gym Enthusiast RoyalTees17 Flex Shirt Etsy $15.49 see on etsy Ideal for those who are just discovering the joys of weight lifting, this playful tee says “nice flex” in the most chill (and hilarious) way a parent can.

15 A Smart Bookmark for Your Big Reader MYO Leather Bookmark Set MochiThings $14.95 see on mochithings If your teen can’t get their head of out a book, this lovely set of bookmarks makes a great gift. Now they’ll never lose their page again.

16 A DIY Manicure Set Holiday Essentials Nail Set Pear Nova $70 $90 see on pear nova This nail polish set from Pear Nova comes with cuticle oil, a bottle of top coat, and four tubes of timeless shades.

17 A Turntable for At-Home Dance Parties Stir It Up Turntable The House of Marley $199.99 see on the house of marley Is your teen just discovering records? Help them keep spinning the hits with this sweet turntable. Bonus points if you throw in some vinyl with Valentine’s classics like Al Green’s “Let’s Stay Together.”

18 A heart-shaped thermos Heart Shaped Thermos Amazon $8.98 see on amazon Keep your child hydrated and reminded of your love with this stylish heart-shaped thermos. Designed to keep both cold and hot drinks at an ideal temperature, it's the perfect year-round gift.

19 Super Warm Men's Mittens VÍK MEN´S WOOL MITTENS Icewear $21 $31 see on icewear Bernie Sanders isn't the only one who can rock a bold mitten. These knits are knit from wool and lined with fleece, so they'll keep hands extra toasty.

20 Valentine's Day Shoelaces WBW Studios Heart Shoelaces Etsy $5 see on etsy Dress up your teen's sneaks with a pair of heart shoelaces that will put a pup in their step.

21 An Eye-Catching Earbud Holder Rifle Paper Co. Earbud Holder Casemate $30 see on casemate You spent big bucks on your teen's earbuds, now give them a gift that'll keep them from getting lost. This floral earbud holder will keep them safe and is easy to attach to a backpack or purse.