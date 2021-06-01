Keeping your kids entertained this summer is easy with DIY crafts courtesy of Camp Romper. For starters, this recipe for Mesmerizing Glitter Slime is so sparkly and squishy that your kids will want to make a batch in every color under the sun. They’re already playing with gobs of slime anyway, so why not add an extra layer of fun by letting them get a little messy and make some sparkly fun of their own?

This simple (and super pretty) slime recipe uses just five safe, kid-friendly ingredients that you probably already have at home. It’s easy enough for your kids to make themselves, and because the recipe uses minimal ingredients, they can make several batches in a variety of colors. Kids can use their imaginations to create galactic slime in colors like green, blue, and purple, or unicorn slime that’s pink, yellow, and shimmery. The possibilities are endless.

Follow along with the video and recipe below to see just how easy this DIY slime recipe is for kids. With activities like these to help you savor every single moment of summer, you can rest assured that your kids won’t complain about being bored. (At least not too much!)

Mesmerizing Glitter Slime Recipe

1/2 cup clear school glue

1/2 cup water

2 tablespoons colorful, biodegradable glitter

3 drops plant-based food coloring

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 or 2 tablespoons saline solution (must contain boric acid and sodium borate)

Instructions:

1. In a medium mixing bowl, stir together water and glue with a spoon.

2. Pour glitter into the bowl and continue mixing.

3. Add three drops of food coloring.

4. Stir in baking soda.

5. Add 1 tablespoon of saline solution and continue mixing until the slime starts to form.

6. Continue to stir the mixture in the bowl. Add additional saline solution and baking soda until the slime reaches a consistency where you can pick it up in your hands.

7. Start to knead the slime in your hands for about five minutes. The slime will use oils and heat from your hands in order to form. Continue kneading until the slime stops sticking to your hands.

8. Once slime is able to form a round shape, place it in a bowl and let rest for 10 minutes.

9. Play and enjoy!