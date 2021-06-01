What’s better than a refreshing popsicle on a hot, summer day? Well, nothing really, but Camp Romper’s DIY popsicle chalk activity comes close. The best part is that you probably already have everything you need at home to make them. (And if you don’t, none of the ingredients you’ll need to buy will break the piggy bank.)

Part of what makes this popsicle chalk activity so much fun is that your kids can actually make the chalk themselves. It’s just a matter of mixing, pouring, stirring, and freezing! Once the freezer does the hard part, let your kids take their frozen popsicle chalk out to the driveway or sidewalk and have at it. You can even use this chalk indoors on chalkboards as a fun, rainy day boredom-buster.

My kids love to make their own (edible) popsicles using our popsicle molds. While this popsicle chalk recipe is definitely not edible, it can be a fun, new way to use your family’s popsicle molds this summer.

Follow along with the video below to see just how simple popsicle chalk is to make.

Popsicle Chalk Recipe

2 cups cornstarch

2 cups of water

Plant-based food coloring, several colors

stir sticks/popsicle sticks

popsicle molds

Instructions

1. In a medium-sized bowl, stir together cornstarch and water until the mixture is smooth.

2. Pour the cornstarch mixture into the popsicle molds and fill to the top.

3. Add several drops of variating colored food coloring into each popsicle mold.

3. Mix food coloring into molds with recycled popsicle sticks.

4. Place popsicle molds into the freezer for two hours. *Place out of reach from children and mark the mixture as Chalk and Do Not Eat!

5. Use Frozen Chalk on hard surfaces!